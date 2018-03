Welcome to Briksdalsbreen & Kjenndalsbreen

The northern side of the national park is best explored via its two main valleys, Oldendalen and Lodalen, which run roughly parallel to each other, and both lead up to a different offshoot of the Jotunheimen Glacier: Oldendalen leads up to Briksdalsbreen, while Lodalen leads to Kjenndalsbreen.

