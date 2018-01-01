Welcome to Åndalsnes
Andalsnes Shore Excursion: Trollstigen
The excursion starts in the center of Åndalsnes, from there the bus will take you to Europe’s tallest vertical rock face, the Troll Wall (Trollveggen). Don’t forget to look behind you, because there you will find the famous Romsdalshorn. After a photostop of approximately 15 minutes, the real adventure begins.The bus will take you all the way up Trollstigen (Troll Road), a road built in 1936 with 11 hairpin bends. Every bend has a name, you can find it on the signs placed in every curve. On the side of the road, the mountains the King, the Queen and the Bishop will be watching over you. At the end of Trollstigen you will have another break at the Trollstigen plateau. Here you will find a restaurant, restrooms, a souvenir shop and a paved path which will lead you to two platforms. Enjoy the stunning view over the valley, Trollstigen and its surrounding mountains.Meeting point: Åndalsnes Railway station, Jernbanegate, 6300, Åndalsnes Be at the meeting point 15 minutes before the scheduled departure time Attention points: Difficulty; level 1, easy, suited for everybody We advise all our guests to wear appropriate shoes and clothing
Norwegian Mountaineering Centre Admission Ticket
Visit the newest tourist attraction in Romsdalen! Bring the entire family along and explore the world of high mountain sports.The Norwegian Mountaineering Centre (Norsk Tindesenter) is a brand new visitor center in Åndalsnes, focusing on Norwegian mountaineering history and mountain adventure sports. All texts and videoes are in English and Norwegian. The centre offers:an one-of-a-kind movie experience from the Romsdal surroundingsinteractive exhibit of the exciting mountaineering historyGuided tours in EnglishNorways highest indoor climbing wallbouldering cave for small childrentaxfree giftshopCafe & restaurant (outdoors and indoors) with all serving rights and spectacular viewsAll included in the admission fee.The experience from start to endStart your visit at the centre by watching a breathtaking film from the Romsdalen area, on a custom made wall to floor screen, made to resemble a mountain wall.The story incorporates a fairytale story with animation, that is sure to keep all ages interested and engaged for the entire show. Duration 15 min.After the movie you can explore the new and modern exhibit of the Norwegian mountaineering museum.The museum exhibit featuresSeveral interactive stations for all agesdifferent activities to tryvideosphotosHistoric documentation and equipmenta shadow theatre filmThe majestic tower of the building contains Norway's highest indoor climbing wall.Here you can give it a go yourself or watch others climb. With 60 climbs spread over 20 anchors, there is plenty of scope whatever your ability.For kids from 3 years and up there is a nice wee bouldering cave that will keep the small ones occupied for hours.
Romsdalsstigen Via Ferrata - Introwall
The climb is graded level B on the international via ferrata scale.Expect loads of fun, an amazing adventure and incredible scenery along the way. You will be briefed on safety and via ferrata systems before you start by your guide. Be prepared for walking up and down trails that are steep in sections. On the via ferrata, you will be climbing ladder rungs, rock and boarded walkways. You will be required to clip and unclip your via ferrata lanyard along the way. The activity is not difficult, however you will be required to climb up ladder rungs in exposed terrain. On the trek out your feet will be mainly on uneven steep ground, with lots of tree roots that may be slippery, especially on wet days. Minimum age: 12 yrsMin/max weight: 40-120 kg. Meetingpoint: at the reception of the Norwegian Mountaineering Centre (Norsk Tindesenter) in Åndalsnes. Booking no later than 6 p.m. the night before. All technical equipment is provided. Here is a list of what you should bring:Small backpackLunch and lots of water to drinkWind and weatherproof pants and jacketMid-layers according to weatherBuff or hatProtective gloves (can be bought at the mountaineering centre)Camera (straps required!)Sturdy hiking footwear (preferably with Vibram soles)Sunglasses/sunscreen
Romsdalsstigen Via Ferrata - Westwall
The climb is graded level D on the international via ferrata scale, which means you have to overcome several exposed rock faces, overhangs and exposed high wire brigdes. For some, this will be the best thing they ever have done, others might wish the heart did not race quite as much! Expect loads of fun, an amazing adventure and incredible scenery along the way. You will be briefed on safety and via ferrata systems before you start by your guide. Be prepared for walking up and down trails that are steep in sections. On the via ferrata, you will be climbing ladder rungs, rock and boarded walkways. You will be required to clip and unclip your via ferrata lanyard along the way. On the trek out, your feet will be mainly on uneven steep ground, with lots of tree roots that may be slippery, especially on wet days. Minimum age: 16 yrsMin/max weight: 40-120 kg. Meetingpoint: at the reception of the Norwegian Mountaineering Centre (Norsk Tindesenter) in Åndalsnes. Booking no later than 6 p.m. the night before. All technical equipment is provided. Here is a list of what you should bring:Small backpackLunch and lots of water to drinkWind and weatherproof pants and jacketMid-layers according to weatherBuff or hatProtective gloves (can be bought at the mountaineering centre)Camera (straps required!)Sturdy hiking footwear (preferably with Vibram soles)Sunglasses/sunscreen
Climb Norway's Highest Indoor Climbing Wall
Get ready for a fun session with our friendly climbing instructors!Intro to climbing tasters are group lessons, with a maximum of 6 people. Duration: 1 hour. No previous climbing experience required. All specialist equipment including climbing shoes is provided and included in the price of the course. Active wear is recommended, as well as some water to drink. After the session you are welcome to continue climbing on the bouldering wall, or explore the Norwegian Mountaineering Centre further, at no extra costs. Meetingpoint: at the reception of the Norwegian Mountaineering Centre (Norsk Tindesenter) in Åndalsnes, 10 minutes prior to the lesson. Here you will be required to sign our waiver.