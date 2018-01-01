Romsdalsstigen Via Ferrata - Westwall

The climb is graded level D on the international via ferrata scale, which means you have to overcome several exposed rock faces, overhangs and exposed high wire brigdes. For some, this will be the best thing they ever have done, others might wish the heart did not race quite as much! Expect loads of fun, an amazing adventure and incredible scenery along the way. You will be briefed on safety and via ferrata systems before you start by your guide. Be prepared for walking up and down trails that are steep in sections. On the via ferrata, you will be climbing ladder rungs, rock and boarded walkways. You will be required to clip and unclip your via ferrata lanyard along the way. On the trek out, your feet will be mainly on uneven steep ground, with lots of tree roots that may be slippery, especially on wet days. Minimum age: 16 yrsMin/max weight: 40-120 kg. Meetingpoint: at the reception of the Norwegian Mountaineering Centre (Norsk Tindesenter) in Åndalsnes. Booking no later than 6 p.m. the night before. All technical equipment is provided. Here is a list of what you should bring:Small backpackLunch and lots of water to drinkWind and weatherproof pants and jacketMid-layers according to weatherBuff or hatProtective gloves (can be bought at the mountaineering centre)Camera (straps required!)Sturdy hiking footwear (preferably with Vibram soles)Sunglasses/sunscreen