Welcome to Andenes

The straggling village of Andenes, with its rich fishing history, is northern Norway's main base for whale-watching and there are a host of other nature-based activities possible in the vicinity. The town has a lonely, end-of-the-road feel – stand on the windswept harbourside quay and stare out into the North Atlantic and you'll see what we mean. That changes somewhat in summer when the seasonal ferry connects Andenes to Senja and the town bustles with uncharacteristic activity.