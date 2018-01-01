A trip to this pretty resort area, just 150km north of Pyongyang, provides an easy chance to experience the pristine North Korean countryside, along with an inevitable slice of personality cult. Mt Myohyang and the surrounding area of hills, mountain trails and waterfalls make for a charming trip.

Myohyangsan means ‘mountain of mysterious fragrance’ and it’s certainly no misnomer. The scenery is quite wonderful, and in summer the area is awash with flowers. The focus of all trips, however, are the two vast shrines that make up the International Friendship Exhibition (IFE).

Having completed a tour of both exhibits, the perfect way to unwind from the seriousness is with some walking on the beautiful mountain trails. The nearby Sangwon Valley is the most common place for a hike.

