5-Day Uninhabited Island Family Tour

Day 1:Arriving at Bluefields Airport, you will be met by your tour guide who will take you to your hotel. Once you have settled in, you will go on a tour of Bluefields.Day 2:Next day, you will be leaving the dock and soon enter the mystic rivers of the Nicaraguan jungles. You will first notice the trees and vegetation constantly changing. You will also see birds of all colors and shapes so look up and see a cloud of parakeets, listen for a baboon howling a warning to stay away. These jungles house many species of wild life, including Red Tigers, Pumas, Jaguars, Armadillos, Snakes of all sizes and shapes and Crocodiles. It is truly a jungle paradise.Next stop is Kukra Hill for a short break. After reaching the town of Pearl Lagoon, you'll check into your hotel and have plenty of time for sightseeing.Day 3:On day three don’t forget to order an early breakfast because the boat leaves at 7:00am. At last, you are on your way to the uninhabited cays, where you can do some swimming and snorkeling. After lunch, try a hammock on for size, then get ready for a campfire supper. How would you like to have a big party with just you and your friends on an uninhabited island in the Caribbean Sea?Day 4:After Breakfast, you can explore the island. Maybe do a little more snorkeling, or some Caribbean-style fishing. Have some free time after lunch then prepare for the ride back to pearl lagoon.All food and soft drinks are furnish on the islands. There is only one thing bad about your visit to the cays, you won’t want to leave. Day 5:Today you're free to wake at your leisure. Get ready to depart for Bluefields before 12:00.