Welcome to Bluefields

With brick streets etched into a series of jade peninsulas, Bluefields (the city) stretches into Bluefields (the bay) like many fingers. In between is a series of docks, floating restaurants, shipwrecks, and fish and produce markets. The city was once full of old wood Victorian charm before Category IV Hurricane Juana wiped it off the map in 1988. Today’s Bluefields is rather overindulgent in new concrete boxes, especially in the loud knot of streets downtown that eventually give way to poor tin-roof neighborhoods that ramble over nearby hillsides and inland along polluted brackish creeks.

Read More

Named after the Dutch pirate Blewfeldt, who made his base here in the 1700s, the capital of the Región Autónoma Atlántico Sur (South Atlantic Autonomous Region; RAAS) is the beating heart of Creole culture, famed for its distinctive music, colorful dances and delicious cuisine, considered by many as the best in the country. And while it is not your typical Caribbean dream destination, if you give it a chance and get to know some of the town's colorful locals, Bluefields' decaying tropical charm will definitely grow on you. Still, you probably won’t linger too long. After all, you are just a boat ride away from the intriguing Pearl Lagoon basin, the spectacular Pearl Keys and those luscious Corn Islands.

Read Less

Top experiences in Bluefields

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Bluefields activities

$780 Day Trips & Excursions

Romantic Get Away to Pearl Lagoon from Bluefields

Departing from Bluefields early in the morning, we will get ready for a 1-hour and 45 minutes boat ride on the jungle's rivers. On arrival to the islands you can go exploring, snorkeling, swimming or fishing. Have lunch and then relax on a hammock.Where you can go swimming, snorkeling, exploring, collecting sea shells, trying out the hammocks or sit around the camp fire later just you and your loved one!
$549 Multi-day & Extended Tours

Overnight Tour to Pearl Lagoon and to the Island from Bluefields

Upon leaving the dock you will soon enter the mystic rivers of the Nicaragua jungles you will first notice the trees and vegetation constantly changing. You will see birds of all colors and shapes, look up and see a cloud of parakeets, listen for a baboon to howl a warning to stay away these jungles house. Many species of wild life. To include red tigers, pumas, jaguars, armadillos, snakes of all sizes and shapes and crocodiles.It is truly a jungle paradise. You will soon be crossing the Escondido River that connects the Caribbean with the Pacific Ocean. You might even see an ocean going freighter. Next stop is Kukra Hill for a short break. This town houses a large vegetable oil farm. On to the town of pearl lagoon, after checking into your hotel you will have plenty of time for sightseeing. Don’t forget to order an early breakfast as the boat leaves at 8:00am.At last you are on your way to the inhabited cays, it’s time to go swimming, snorkeling, fishing before your fish lunch and then a hammock snooze.There is only one bad thing about your visit to the cays. You won’t want to leave...and you really don’t have to.
$447 Multi-day & Extended Tours

5-Day Uninhabited Island Family Tour

Day 1:Arriving at Bluefields Airport, you will be met by your tour guide who will take you to your hotel. Once you have settled in, you will go on a tour of Bluefields.Day 2:Next day, you will be leaving the dock and soon enter the mystic rivers of the Nicaraguan jungles. You will first notice the trees and vegetation constantly changing. You will also see birds of all colors and shapes so look up and see a cloud of parakeets, listen for a baboon howling a warning to stay away. These jungles house many species of wild life, including Red Tigers, Pumas, Jaguars, Armadillos, Snakes of all sizes and shapes and Crocodiles. It is truly a jungle paradise.Next stop is Kukra Hill for a short break. After reaching the town of Pearl Lagoon, you'll check into your hotel and have plenty of time for sightseeing.Day 3:On day three don’t forget to order an early breakfast because the boat leaves at 7:00am. At last, you are on your way to the uninhabited cays, where you can do some swimming and snorkeling. After lunch, try a hammock on for size, then get ready for a campfire supper. How would you like to have a big party with just you and your friends on an uninhabited island in the Caribbean Sea?Day 4:After Breakfast, you can explore the island. Maybe do a little more snorkeling, or some Caribbean-style fishing. Have some free time after lunch then prepare for the ride back to pearl lagoon.All food and soft drinks are furnish on the islands. There is only one thing bad about your visit to the cays, you won’t want to leave. Day 5:Today you're free to wake at your leisure. Get ready to depart for Bluefields before 12:00.
$549 Cultural & Theme Tours

5-Day Native Villages Tour of Caribbean Nicaragua

Join this 5-day tour and explore Bluefields and Pear Lagoon.Upon leaving the dock you will soon enter the mystic rivers of the Nicaragua jungles. You will notice the trees and vegetation constantly changing. You will see birds of all colors and shapes so look up and see a cloud of parakeets, listen for a baboon to howl a warning to stay away, these jungles house. Many species of wild life including Armadillos, snakes of all sizes and shapes and crocodiles. It is jungle paradise.You will soon be crossing the Escondido river that connects the Caribbean with the pacific ocean, you might even see an ocean going freighter. Next stop is Kukra Hill for a short break. This town houses a large vegetable oil farm. On to the town of Pearl Lagoon you will stop for lunch and then on to the villages of Kakabila where you will spend the night. Then on to Marshall point for a day and a night. Lots of mixing with the villagers. Next morning, get ready to go go Tasbapouni for a day of Caribbean beach or fishing tours. On the next day, you will leave for Orinoco for lunch then back to Bluefields.

See More Activities