The first exhibition at Seoul’s robot museum will be its own construction by robots

Seoul is set to get a robot museum – and the first exhibition on view will be its own constructions, as robots build the new structure.

The design for a new robot museum in Seoul, which will be built in part by robots. Image by MAA MELIKE ALTINISIK ARCHITECTS

The goal of the Robot Science Museum (RSM) in Seoul will be to increase the public’s interest in and knowledge of robots. The Seoul Metropolitan Government held a competition for designs for the new museum and has announced Turkish architecture firm Melike Altinisik Architects (MAA) as the winner.

The design for a new robot museum in Seoul. Image by MAA MELIKE ALTINISIK ARCHITECTS

MAA’s design will bring robots to the forefront, as according to the firm, “RSM will start its ‘first exhibition’ with ‘its own construction’ by robots on site.” The construction is planned to begin early 2020, with the museum expected to be completed and officially opened in late 2022.

The design for a new robot museum in Seoul. Image by MAA MELIKE ALTINISIK ARCHITECTS

The museum will “create its own universe for the robots and their visitors,” according to a press release from MAA. It will be designed to be a pioneering museum, with a team of robots assembling the building’s façade. The robots will reportedly assemble, weld and polish the building.

MAA is currently constructing a high-profile project in Istanbul – a futuristic radio tower. The Çamlıca TV and Radio Tower will be the tallest building in the city and will have an observation deck that will allow visitors to look out over Europe and Asia. The tower is expected to open later this year.

