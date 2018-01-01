Welcome to Whakaari (White Island)

New Zealand’s most active volcano lies 49km off the Whakatane coast, easily identified on clear days by its constant white plume of steam. This small island is estimated to be between 150,000 to 200,000 years old and was originally formed from three separate volcanic cones. The two oldest have been eroded, while the younger cone has risen up between them. Mt Gisborne is the highest point on the island, at 321m, but beneath the waterline the mountain descends a further 440m to the seabed.