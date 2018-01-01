Welcome to Owhango

A pint-sized village where all the street names start with ‘O’, Owhango makes a cosy base for walkers, mountain bikers (the 42 Traverse ends here) and skiers who don’t want to fork out to stay closer to the slopes in Tongariro National Park. Take Omaki Rd for a two-hour loop walk through virgin forest in Ohinetonga Scenic Reserve.