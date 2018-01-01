Welcome to Otorohanga
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Glowworm Caving Adventure Tour in Waitomo
The cave system we visit is one of only two in the Waitomo district that is classified by New Zealand's Department of Conservation as being of “International Significance”. And it is completely untouched! There are no handrails, electric lights, concrete paths, or other modifications, and the tour involves climbing over boulders, up hills and wading through streams. A moderate level of fitness is therefore required. Allow 3 hours for the tour, of which approximately 2 hours is spent in the cave system. We provide all the equipment and clothing you need for your adventure, including appropriate clothing, boots, socks, and caving helmet. So once the tour is over you can pop back into your clean clothes and leave us to deal with your dirty laundry! We also offer shower facilities, hot drinks, and a snack, once the tour is over. Cameras are welcome on our adventures, as long as they are not too large. A small digital camera is best, and some people even bring their phones to take photos. Our guides will also take photographs during the tour, and digital copies are provided to you at no charge. Keen photographers hoping to bring larger equipment to capture the scenery may wish to consider one of our Glowing Adventures Glow Worm Cave Photography Tours. Glowing Adventures is located off the beaten tourist track, but still within a short drive of the Waitomo Caves Village and the small towns of Te Kuiti and Otorohanga. Please note: This tour is not suitable for elderly people or anyone with mobility difficulties. A reasonable level of fitness is required.
Tauranga Shore Excursion: Waitomo Caves and The Kiwi House
This approximately 6-hour tour leaves the Port of Tauranga or local accommodation (within the Tauranga, Mt Maunganui/early Papamoa area) at 8:30am (or at a time suitable to ship arrival/departure times, or as arranged with clients staying locally), then travels over the Kaimai Ranges through the verdant Waikato District (New Zealand's top dairy-farming area) and the historic rocks of the Hinuera Valley. A stop is made at the Karapiro Look-out, above Karapiro Lake, before travelling on to the Waitomo Caves, where expert guides will give interesting and informative facts on the historical and geographical aspects of the caves. You will view spectacular stalactites and stalagmites as you enter "The Cathedral" which has such excellent acoustics that the Vienna Boys' Choir have recorded there. This will be followed by a boat trip to the Glow Worm Grotto.On the return trip, you will enjoy a stop at the Kiwi House in Otorohanga. Travel back along the scenic route which will cross over the Arapuni Dam. You will be able to purchase lunch on the way if you want to.
Waitomo Caves and Kiwi House
Following an 8:30am pickup at your centrally located Auckland hotel, take a seat in your vehicle for the 2.5-hour drive south along the mighty Waikato River to the Waitomo Caves — widely considered among New Zealand’s most impressive natural attractions.On arrival, enter the dark caves with your guide and admire the deep limestone shafts, impressive stalactites, and open caverns you find. During your 45-minute visit, travel on foot and by boat, and marvel at the millions of bright green glow worms clinking to the dank walls. After lunch at a local cafe, continue onward to the Kiwi House in the small country town of Otorohanga. Here, gain insight into the life cycle and feeding habits of New Zealand’s famous national bird and see tuatara — prehistoric native New Zealand reptiles.When your time at the Kiwi House comes to an end, return in comfort to your Auckland hotel to bring your tour to an end.
Taranaki Overnighter
Our Taranaki Taster guarantee's you'll get to experience a wide variety of the regions popular attractions.Day 1)We depart from central Auckland at 7.00am, so we arrive in New Plymouth with time to explore.The 4.5 hour drive is broken up with stops for bathroom, snacks and photo opportunities and the scenery is some of the best in NZ. The drive takes us through rolling high country, forested woodlands and coastal roads. Highlights include; the Mokau Cliffs (with the option to stop for a whitebait fritter), and the beautiful Awakino Gorge. On arriving to New Plymouth, the first stop is a visit to the stunning Te Rewa Rewa Bridge. One of the features of the award winning coastal walkway. Choose to get a ride into town, or opt to walk a section of this gorgeous track into the city. The driver will meet you at the Wind Wand. (You'll know when you there)Next we'll drop our bags at our accommodation. Either a central city backpackers or a local Air BnB. Then it's out to explore New Plymouth City. This short walking tour will take you past the incredible Len Lye Building, Puke Ariki Museum, the Clock Tower and up Devon St to the Centre of town.Next it's time to get the blood pumping with a spot of mountain climbing as we scale Paritutu Rock. This will give us great views of Back Beach, New Plymouth City and if the day is clear, Mount Taranaki.If we have time, we can run down the sand dunes to explore the black sand beaches and have a dip in the ocean. Keep an eye out for the seals that visit the area.Time to head back to our accommodation for shower before dinner. Eat together as a group or choose your own thing. Then the night is yours to explore some of New Plymouths bars, or to get an early night after an epic day.Sunday AMUp for an early 7am Breakfast, then its time to head up the Mountain for a walk in Egmont National Park.The 45 minute walk will offer you some great views of the region (weather dependent) and through some incredible native forest known as "Goblin Forest" that looks like something out of a fairy tale.Then it's time to begin the journey back to Auckland, but the stops aren't over. The next visit is to the Otorohanga Kiwi House. See a live Kiwi Bird plus many other native New Zealand species. We will have some time in Otorohanga for lunch. This small town has a whole walk dedicated to Kiwiana so definitely worth a stroll around.We should back to Auckland in time for dinner and a well deserved sleep!
Sanctuary Mountain (Mt Maungatautari) & Waitomo Luxury Day tour from Auckland
Departing Auckland at 7am you will take a pleasant drive south over the Bombay Hills into the rich dairy farmland of the Waikato and beside the Waikato River before arriving in Cambridge, billed as our most English like town. With it’s stately oak trees, village green and historic St Andrew’s Anglican Church 1881. A morning tea/coffee break is taken here. Then it's a short drive to lake Karapiro and the hydro-electric power station on the Waikato River for a photo stop, before crossing over the dam. The majestic 797m Mt Maungatautari (Sanctuary Mountain) looms in the background. A mainland ecological island created by a 47 km pest proof fence, the largest of it’s type in the world. Join an informative 1½ hour guided tour about many of New Zealand’s rarest and most endangered plants, insects, birds, fish, geckos, frogs, bats and flora that co-exist in this spectacular environment, on one of the many well maintained tracks to the 16m viewing tower. A picnic lunch is included here.Our tour now takes us further south west into the King Country, named after the kingitanga (Maori King Movement) and it’s followers during the New Zealand Wars of the 1860’s and our “Kiwiana” (iconic NZ) town of Otorohanga, to Waitomo.At Waitomo we take the Footwhistle guided tour comprising of an hour 15 mins duration (Note; This is a dry tour). A more personalized experience with no more than twelve in the group, where you are able to get right up close to the glow worms (Arachnocampa) and take photos!