Welcome to Haast Region
The isolated Haast region bookends the West Coast road. Upon approaching its forests, wetlands and sweeping beaches, your phone signal gets thinner as the wildlife gets correspondingly richer: kahikatea swamp forests, twisted rata trees aflutter with birdlife, and squabbling colonies of seals and penguins.
As a fitting prelude to the natural beauty surrounding Haast, part of Te Wāhipounamu–Southwest New Zealand World Heritage Area, jaw-dropping views line both routes to the region. Linking Haast to Fox Glacier and the rest of the West Coast, a scenic 120km stretch of highway is chopped through lowland forest, with views inland to sheer-sided valleys and intermittent but grand views seaward. Winding south is the fearsome Haast Pass Hwy, 145 jagged kilometres that inspire gasps of wonder (as well as a tight grip on the steering wheel).