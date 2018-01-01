Welcome to Haast

A small township at the yawning mouth of the Haast River, Haast acts as a springboard to forests, sand dunes, craggy coast and tree-knotted lakes. Only in 1965 was Haast linked to the rest of the West Coast Hwy and the untouched feel endures. It's a handy stop for filling the tank and tummy if you're travelling between Otago and the West Coast glaciers, but we'd recommend sticking around at least long enough for a river cruise and one blazing sunset.

