Welcome to Haast
A small township at the yawning mouth of the Haast River, Haast acts as a springboard to forests, sand dunes, craggy coast and tree-knotted lakes. Only in 1965 was Haast linked to the rest of the West Coast Hwy and the untouched feel endures. It's a handy stop for filling the tank and tummy if you're travelling between Otago and the West Coast glaciers, but we'd recommend sticking around at least long enough for a river cruise and one blazing sunset.
If you’re heading north, check your fuel gauge as Haast petrol station is the last one before Fox Glacier.
Top experiences in Haast
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.