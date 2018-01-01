Welcome to Ohakune
When the snow clears the town quietens – and accommodation prices drop. It’s the perfect time to ride along the fantastic Old Coach Road mountain-bike trail and provides easy access for exploring Whanganui National Park.
There are two distinct parts to Ohakune: the commercial hub is strung along the highway, but in winter the northern end around the train station, known as the Junction, is the epicentre of the action. The two are linked by the 2km Mangawhero River Walkway, a leafy amble along the riverbank.
Top experiences in Ohakune
Amazing hotels and hostels
Ohakune activities
Old Coach Road Self-Guided Bike Tour from Ohakune
Start your journey at base in Ohakune where you will be fitted with a helmet, bike and safety kit before being given a safety briefing and talked through the ride. You will be offered the free app to help guide you through the trip. Once you are ready, the shuttle will take you and your bike to the Horopito end of the Old Coach Road. Horopito is 150 meters higher than Ohakune so overall you have an easier ride. The ride will cover Open farmland, native bush, viaducts, train tunnels and more. As you arrive at the Ohakune end of the trail there is an optional pump track and beautiful ride down besides the Mangawhero River back to base where you will finish your ride.