Outdoor adventurists look no further: Ohakune pumps with snow bunnies in winter and trampers and mountain bikers in summer. The vibe is best when snow drifts down on Turoa Ski Area and people defrost together over a drink back in town. Despite the chill outside, the après-ski culture comes in hot every season.

When the snow clears the town quietens – and accommodation prices drop. It’s the perfect time to ride along the fantastic Old Coach Road mountain-bike trail and provides easy access for exploring Whanganui National Park.

There are two distinct parts to Ohakune: the commercial hub is strung along the highway, but in winter the northern end around the train station, known as the Junction, is the epicentre of the action. The two are linked by the 2km Mangawhero River Walkway, a leafy amble along the riverbank.

