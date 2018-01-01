Welcome to Whakatane

A true pohutukawa paradise, Whakatane (pronounced 'fah-kah-tah-neh') sits on a natural harbour at the mouth of the river of the same name. It’s the hub of a productive agricultural district, but there’s much more to Whakatane than farming – blissful beaches, a sunny main-street vibe and volcanic Whakaari offshore for starters. And it's consistently one of the sunniest spots in the country – although in 2016 it narrowly forfeited its long-held title of 'NZ's sunniest town' to Blenheim.