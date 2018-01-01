Welcome to Opotiki

Set out in a tidy grid pattern within the embrace of two rivers, Opotiki is a worn-around-the-edges kind of town with a scattering of historic buildings and a couple of exceptional beaches nearby (Ohiwa and Waiotahi). Aside from the beaches its main appeal is as a gateway to both the East Coast and a series of mountain-biking trails in the hinterland. Māori traditions are alive and well here, with over half of the population claiming Māori descent.