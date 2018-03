Welcome to Opononi & Omapere

Although they were once separate villages, Opononi and Omapere have now merged into one continuous coastal community spread along a beautiful stretch of coast near the south head of Hokianga Harbour. The water’s much clearer here and good for swimming, and views are dominated by the mountainous sand dunes across the water at North Head. If you're approaching Omapere from the south, the view of the harbour is nothing short of spectacular.