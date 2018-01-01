Welcome to Kerikeri
A snapshot of early Māori and British interaction is offered by a cluster of historic sites centred on the picturesque river basin. In 1819 the powerful Ngāpuhi chief Hongi Hika allowed Reverend Samuel Marsden to start a mission under the shadow of his Kororipo Pā. There’s an ongoing campaign to have the area recognised as a Unesco World Heritage Site.
At 9am you will be met by your tour guide at the Waitangi Wharf before you depart on your half-day tour. Your first stop is the Kawiti glow worm caves which is about a 30-minute drive from the Waitangi Wharf. You will be able to enjoy a magical glowworm experience. You will then move on to Kawakawa. This is a small town which is also known as “train town”. At 11:45am you will be at the Puketi Forest. This is a 15,000 hectare forest which contains magnificent stands of Kauri and a rich ecological diversity. The next stop is the Makana Chocolate Factory in Kerikeri. This is a boutique chocolate factory where you can watch the making of chocolates, taste a few samples and of course shop for some delicious treats. You will also be able to visit the Kauri Workshop next door which has crafts and collectables for sale. You will then visit the famous horse shoe waterfalls, Haruru Falls. These falls are located in a hidden valley on the beautiful and peaceful Waitangi River. The last stop of the day is the Waitangi look-out Loop. This is a final chance to take in the stunning views over Waitangi and the Bay of Islands, before your transportation back to the wharf or Paihia if you would prefer to have a look around.
Your tour starts at the Waitangi Wharf where the cruise ship tenders arrive. Our first stop is the Haruru Falls, a breathtaking waterfall, its name means "big noise". Back in the 1800's, more than 100 Maori villages lined the banks of the Haruru River. You then head north to Kerikeri which has a rich and colourful history. The region is also known for its successful horticulture and niche food products, so a visit to the Makana Chocolates Factory is a must-do activity to try their hand-made chocolates or perhaps an ice cream or coffee from their adjacent cafe. Next, it's off to the site of the Kerikeri Mission Station, established in 1819. It is one of the first places in New Zealand where Māori invited visitors to live among them. Built under the protection of local chiefs who were keen to harness the trade and technology of Europe, Kerikeri Mission Station grew amidst a backdrop of tribal warfare and ever-increasing visits from foreign ships. A tour of the Mission Station is included in our tour today. One highlight is "The Stone Store" built in 1832. The Georgian-style Stone Store was originally a Missionary Society warehouse but assumed various roles including a trading post, library, barracks, and boys’ school. It also served as a general store, a tradition that continues today in the atmospheric ground-floor gift shop. A browser’s delight, the shop stocks an amazing range of authentic goods reminiscent of those traded in the early 19th century. Museum displays can be viewed upstairs. "Kemp House", set behind the Stone Store, is New Zealand’s oldest building being completed in 1821–22 by missionary carpenters and Māori sawyers. Kemp House is a family home of simple, Georgian design. It has changed little over time, despite bearing witness to many historically significant events, as shared by our guides on fascinating tours of the building. Time is allowed during our visit to Kerikeri for lunch at a local cafe (extra cost), before heading back to Paihia through native forests and rolling farmland.If your ships departure time allows, you could be dropped off in Paihia for sightseeing or shopping, and then you can catch the free shuttle bus back to the tender wharf at Waitangi. You can also leave the tour at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds (extra cost applies) to visit New Zealand's most important historic site which is just a short walk to the wharf to catch the tender to your ship.
Your afternoon tour starts on the Paihia waterfront, where you’ll board your coach for the approximate 20-minute drive northwest to Kerikeri. Your first stop is Ake Ake, a small, family-run vineyard outside Kerikeri where you can enjoy samples of organic wine and coffee. Then head into town to visit two of New Zealand’s oldest buildings from the time of European settlement — the Mission House and Stone Store. Learn about Kerikeri’s history, including the relationship between the Maori chief Hongi Hika and early European settlers, and hear about Reverend Marsden, a missionary who is credited with planting the grapevines that eventually led to the area’s thriving industry. At the Stone Store — originally built to house mission supplies and wheat — you can purchase gifts and souvenirs. Next, visit the Makana Confections, a chocolate factory where you can watch chocolate being made and try a few samples. Purchase some to take home, if you wish, before re-boarding your coach for the return drive to Paihia, where your tour ends. Optional sightseeing cruise:Upgrade your tour to include a 2-hour cruise through the Bay of Islands before your tour to Kerikeri. Pass by Black Rocks, and stop to see Marsden Cross, the site of the country’s first planned European settlement. See Roberton Island (Motuarohia), where several archaeological sites have been excavated, and learn about the history of the Bay of Islands from the onboard commentary. Keep your eyes open for marine life like whales, seals, dolphins, penguins and sea birds.Your cruise ends back in Paihia, where you have free time to get lunch (own expense) before the tour to Kerikeri.
Meet your driver/guide at the Waitangi Wharf, where the cruise ship tenders arrive at 10am. Your first destination will be the Haruru Falls, before continuing on to Kerikeri, a town with a rich and colorful history where you will stop for photos of the ‘Stone Store’ as well as New Zealand’s oldest building, the ‘Kemp House.’ While in Kerikeri, you will visit the Makana Chocolates factory to try some of their handmade chocolates, or if you prefer, an ice cream or coffee at their adjacent café.After the scheduled lunch stop, head inland through farmland and forests to the historic Te Waimate Mission House. Built in 1832, it is the only remaining mission house of three founded in 1830 by the Church Missionary Society. Enjoy a guided tour of the mission house and grounds with one of the local guardians.Leaving the mission station, travel south to the town of Kawakawa, where you will see the Hundertwasser Toilets, one of the few public toilets seen as an international work of art. You will have time to take photos if you wish. Then, head north around forested coastlines towards Paihia and the ship.Your last destination will be the Kawiti Glowworm Caves, where a local Maori guide will lead you on a 45-minute tour of these underground caverns to see the glowworms. From there, it is a short drive back to Waitangi to board the tender back to your cruise ship at approximately 4pm.
The sunny Bay of Islands will provide you with golden beaches, secluded coves, tranquil harbors, warm waters, dramatic coastlines, amazing walks, and a spectacular forest. The beautiful natural attractions are only a fraction of what this area has to offer. The perfect place to enjoy your time ashore! History hangs heavily in the Bay of Islands. Local historical sites can be found throughout the region including Paihia, Kerikeri, Russell as well as one of New Zealand’s most significant historical sites – the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. The site of the earliest settlements of both Māori and Europeans, Bay of Islands is unquestionably the birthplace of the nation.The Bay of Islands (almost 150 islands) is one of the best places in New Zealand to view marine life. With incredible sea creatures on and under the water to see, including dolphins and whales.Enjoy Haruru Falls. Located just around the corner from Paihia, it showcases a breath-taking waterfall. Visit the Stone Store and Kemp House, 2 of the oldest surviving buildings in the country. See the stunning Rainbow Falls in Kerikeri's outskirts. This tour include wonderful 1.5 hours return walk to Rainbow Falls as well as to Wharepuke Falls. Step back in time with a visit to Rewa’s Village, a full scale replica of a pre-European Māori fishing village!Do not forget the scrumptious food and wine and indulge yourself with the delicious fresh local produce, seafood, gourmet goods and award winning wines available across the entire region.
The first vines in New Zealand were planted in the Bay of Islands by the missionary, Reverend Samuel Marsden in 1819. In the late 1800’s, the Croatian gum-diggers arrived in Northland, bringing their European tradition of winemaking. This has been the foundation of the New Zealand wine industry, with many of today’s successful wine companies able to trace their lineage back to Northland. Its northern location and closeness to the sea (nowhere is the sea more than 50 kilometres away) give the Northland region an almost subtropical climate – humid, sunny and warm. With the country’s highest average annual temperature, the total amount of heat available to the vines to ripen their grapes during the growing season is greater in Northland than in any of the country’s other wine regions. Soils are mainly clay-rich loam soils over a sub-soil of compact clay, with most of the region’s land lying below 150 meters. In terms of wine styles, the regions tropical Chardonnays, popular Pinot Gris and vibrant Viogniers are leading the white wine growth, whilst red wines include spicy Syrahs, stylish Cabernet / Merlot blends, peppery Pinotages and complex Chambourcin. This is a list of the attractions you can enjoy on this tour: WaitangiTreaty Grounds (Paihia) – New Zealand's most important historic site. The Waitangi Treaty Grounds are an absolute must-do when you are at the Bay of Islands. A high-energy, entertaining Cultural Performance (Additional costs apply of approximately NZ$40 per person) Haruru Falls (Paihia) – Just around the corner from Paihia showcases a breathtaking waterfall. The Stone Store & Kemp House – Kerikeri Mission Station (Kerikeri) – The lovely site of two of the country's oldest surviving buildings. Rainbow Falls (Kerikeri) – stunning Rainbow Falls on Kerikeri's outskirts. St James Anglican Church (Kerikeri) – the wooden historic church on the hill above the Stone Store. Rewa‘s Village (Kerikeri) – a full scale replica of a pre – European Māori fishing village. Wharepuke Falls (Kerikeri) – a picturesque forest falls. Visit of the most popular wineries in Kerikeri area for wine tasting and lunch (Additional costs apply)