Welcome to Fiordland
Some of the South Island’s most iconic destinations are here. Along the world-famous Milford Hwy, views of mountains and mirror lakes are only surpassed in beauty by the road's end point, Milford Sound. Here, granite giants cast their reflection in waters where dolphins and penguins frolic. Even more secluded is Doubtful Sound: the Māori-named 'place of silence' is teeming with wildlife, larger than Milford Sound, but much less visited.
Cruises enter the watery wilderness but walkers can delve deepest into Fiordland either on the multiday Milford, Kepler and Hollyford Tracks or shorter walks, easily reached from the highway.
Top experiences in Fiordland
Fiordland activities
Doubtful Sound Wilderness Cruise from Te Anau
You'll be picked up from your Te Anau hotel and travel to Lake Manapouri to West Arm. You'll board a coach and cross over the 670-meter high Wilmot Pass. You'll stop here to view Doubtful Sound far below. Your journey continues to Deep Cove where you'll board a spacious catamaran for a three-hour Doubful Sound Wilderness Cruise that takes in the most dramatic scenery of Doubtful Sound. The skipper will provide detailed commentary and point out highlights. Ten times larger than Milford Sound, Doubtful Sound is an unspoiled wilderness of many moods, one minute clear, blue and sun drenched, the next mysterious and mist shrouded. A wild place of dense rainforest, rugged peaks, cascading waterfalls and deep still waters quiet, serene and green. Keep a look out for wildlife as bottlenose dolphins frequently come alongside the vessel, fur seals bask on the rocks around the fiord and rare penguins can at times be observed.
Te Anau Glow Worm Caves Tour
Following a scenic cruise across Lake Te Anau to Cavern House. Upon arrival join an informative talk about the life cycle of the glow worms, the history of the caves, their development and operation.Next your friendly guide will take you on an exploration of the caves by path and small punt. Observe how the rushing water sculpts the rock formations, before gliding through silent darkness to the glowworm grotto. The delicate incandescence of thousands of tiny glowworms is a magical sight. Return to Te Anau by boat across the lake, reflecting on this amazing experience of nature.
Milford Sound Mariner Overnight Cruise
Departing from the Milford Sound Wharf, the Milford Mariner cruises the length of the Milford Sound to the Tasman sea, New Zealand. The vessel explores in a leisurely way many points of interest, with plenty of time available to view waterfalls, rain forest, mountains and wildlife with the experienced nature guide on board. The Milford Mariner offers you a very special dinner, bed and breakfast experience. With a nature guide at hand you can explore in the tender craft and kayaks or simply relax on deck. After the days activities, enjoy a delicious evening buffet in the spacious saloon before retiring to your private cabin. The Milford Mariner caters for visitors who enjoy comfort combined with activity. The vessel has been purpose built to accommodate passengers in private cabins with en suite bathrooms. It has a spacious dining saloon, observation lounge and large open deck areas for viewing the scenery of Milford Sound. After reaching the open sea, subject to weather and favorable conditions the sails are hoisted for a period. The vessel returns to and anchors overnight in sheltered Harrison Cove. Activities include kayaking and exploring the shoreline on the tender craft. The overnight cruise includes a delicious three course buffet evening meal and hearty cooked breakfast. Beverages are sold at the licensed, on board bar. The next morning following breakfast there is further cruising before returning to the Milford Sound Wharf.
Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise
Doubtful Sound has one of the most dramatic landscapes in New Zealand. It is the second largest of the 14 fiords in Fiordland National Park and is three times longer and 10 times larger than Milford Sound. With deep black fiords, soaring granite peaks and ancient rainforests that cling to the surrounding mountains, Doubtful Sound is a magnificent, unspoiled wilderness. Your Doubtful Sound overnight adventure begins with a short cruise across island-studded Lake Manapouri and a coach trip over Wilmot Pass. You'll then descend to Doubtful Sound to meet the crew and board the sailing scow awaiting you in Deep Cove.The sailing scow is purposely built for these waters and designed along the lines of a traditional sailing vessel, combining the charm of a bygone era with all the modern comforts, including spacious viewing decks, a dining saloon, fully licensed bar and an observation lounge.Cruise the full length of the fiord, weaving through hidden coves and waterways. Doubtful Sound is home to a vast array of natural flora and fauna. See bottlenose dolphins, fur seals and penguins in their natural habitats from the vessel’s large viewing decks and platforms. A specialist nature guide is on board to provide commentary and insight into the history of the region.In the late afternoon, the crew will drop anchor in a sheltered cove, allowing you to explore the shoreline by kayak or tender craft (small boat) with a nature guide. For the more adventurous, there’s even a chance to go swimming.Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner prepared by the onboard chef and relax in the saloon before retiring to your cozy cabin.The next morning, following a cooked or continental breakfast, cruise a little further before returning to Manapouri.
Milford Sound Sightseeing Cruise including Optional Lunch
Nestled in the World Heritage listed Fiordland National Park, Milford Sound is described as the 'Eighth Natural Wonder of the World'. The only way to truly appreciate the splendor of this area is to enjoy a spectacular Milford Sound cruise. A cruise is the perfect way to discover the beautiful scenery of this famous fiord, including the incredible Mitre Peak, which at a height of 1,692 meters (5,560 feet), is one of the highest mountains in the world to rise directly from the ocean floor, as well as stunning waterfalls that crash down into the serene waters. Wildlife such as dolphins, seals and penguins are often seen in their natural environment. The Milford Sound cruise along the southern side of Milford Sound out to the Tasman Sea and return up the northern side, stopping at all points of interest along the way, including Bowen Falls, Stirling Falls and Seal Point.
Milford Sound Full-Day Tour from Te Anau
Depart Te Anau, the "Gateway to Fiordland" and enter the Fiordland National Park, to be mesmerized by the grandeur of this region. As you pass through the Eglington Valley, you will see ancient alpine beech forest, stunning waterfalls, and the famous Mirror Lakes where the coach pauses for photo opportunities.From here the tour progresses through the Upper Hollyford Valley, past the stunning Christie Falls and enters the 1.2 kilometer (0.75 miles) long Homer Tunnel, drilled through the solid rock of a mountain. As you exit the Homer Tunnel, prepare yourself for the breathtaking impact of the Cleddau Valley and the descent into Milford Sound.Here you will join our luxury catamaran for cruise of the majestic Milford Sound, where you will see the wonders of Mitre Peak, glacier scarred rock walls that rise 1200 meters (3937 feet) vertically from the sea and waterfalls that tumble from hanging valleys and crash into the sound far below. After your cruise, reboard your coach for the return journey to Te Anau.