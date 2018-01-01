Wine, waterskiing and salmon-fishing are just some of the treats on offer along this little-travelled route. Coming from Omarama, the winding SH83 passes a series of glassy blue lakes. For a scenic detour along the north bank, leave the highway at Otematata and cross over Benmore Dam, then cross back over Aviemore Dam to rejoin the route.

Read More

A succession of sleepy little towns line the highway, peppered with rustic old bank buildings and pubs. One of the most appealing is tiny Kurow, the hometown of World Cup–winning retired All Blacks captain Richie McCaw. From almost-as-cute Duntroon, adventurous (and appropriately insured) drivers can take the unsealed road over Danseys Pass to Naseby.

Although they've got a way to go to attain the global reputation enjoyed by their colleagues in Central Otago, a few winemaking pioneers in Waitaki Valley are producing wine of which international experts are taking notice.

Read Less