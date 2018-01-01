Christchurch Full Day Private Transfer or Excursion from Queenstown

Meet and greet at your accommodation in Queenstownh or at the international airport of Christchurch. Travel in an SUV 4WD with commentary from your driver/guide. First stop is Arrowtown just 19 klm from Queenstown, with its old mining town where the first Chinese settlers came in search of fortune. A brief walk around the village to grab a cup of coffee or icecream! Continue travel on the Lindis Pass and coasting the Kawarau Gorge where some relics of the mining era are visible. We continue driving and have a brief stop in Cromwell the Fruit Bowl Of The South to savour some of the fruits in season. We will take a lunch stop in Omarama then continue to Lake Pukaki to admire the turquoise colour of the lake. If possible we will drive to Mt Cook(about 40min drive to reach) but only if it is already visible from the Lake.Continue in late afternoon to Lake Tekapo for a quick cup of coffee/tea and a short walk to look at the picturesque turquoise lake and the Church of Good Shepard. Another short stop is included at Geraldine and the Tin Shed for some merino-possum clothing and accessories. Head towards Ashburton and then finally Christchurch where you driver/guide will transfer you to your accommodation and bid you farewell. By choosing to depart from Wanaka you will pass Puzzling World an attraction that will play with your eyes and mind(entry not included) and coast Lake Dunstan to then proceed with the above itinerary. Your driver guide will bid you farewell at your accommodation in Christchurch.