Coro Coaster

Leave Auckland at 6.30 am on one of our comfortable and airconditioned vans. Arive at Kopu around 8:00am and have a 30 minutes coffee break there. Afterwards continue on to Coromandel Township where you will have one hour to explore the former colonial gold rush settlement. Coromandel Town is known for its charming mix of Victorian architecture, beaches and forests. Optional you can experience the Driving Creek Railway ($35 Adult, Children half price). After leaving Coromandel Township we take you to the other side of the Coromandel Penisula to Whitianga stopping by the Waiau Waterfall and Swimming Hole as well as the Waiau Kauri Forest. Arrive at Whitianga around lunchtime and have aprox. half an hour to refill your tanks and hop back onto the Coro Coaster. From Whitianga you continue on to Hahei where you will board the Hahei Explorer at 2pm. The Hahei Explorer is the original Cathedral Cove boat tour to Hahei's marine reserve, stunning volcanic coastline and magnificent sea caves. Enjoy the scenic boat ride for one hour before you return to the beach, where we make our way over to the Hot Water Beach. During the tide you will dig holes into the sand and enjoy the natural warm water in your self made pool. At aprox. 5.30pm the bus will make its way back to Auckland after a long and exciting day. We will adjust the itinerary to ensure we hit Hot Water Beach at the correct tide.