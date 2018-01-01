Great Lake Trail Lake Taupo 2-Day Mountain Biking Tour

Mountain biking is a great way to experience the particular scenery from the Great Lake trail. Where else in the world do you ride all year round (pumice) tracks with extensive views of the lake & mountains, and could see people Rock climbing. Day 1 – Orakau and K2K (Kawakawa Bay to Kinloch) Grade 3 Distance 19km – Approx 2.5-3 hours Start at Whangamata road car park, and finish in Kinloch. On this Ride you will follow the trail down Orakau stream and through flax wetlands, native bush to Kawakawa Bay (beautiful bay on lake edge) – along the way see Tongariro national park. From Kawakawa bay start steadily climbing rough native bush to headland which provides great views over Lake Taupo, at headland you will start descending back down into Kinloch. Some good climbs but short, less challenging for less experienced and less fit riders. If you prefer to just ride the Orakau leg, you can opt to have a boat transfer back to Kinloch. Additional boat transfer charge will apply. Day 2 – W2K and headloop (Kinloch to Whakaipo Bay) Grade 3 Distance 22.2km – Approx 3.5 – 4 hours Start at Kinloch Reserve or at Boojum Dell, and finish in Whakaipo Bay. You will begin your ride from the Kinloch Domain. Follow the markers around the marina and along the waterfront and then up a gully to Boojum Dell. The trail climbs steadily up through native bush and up onto the headland providing great views across the lake and back down into Kinloch. At the junction of the Headland Loop there is a Toilet and map. From here you have the option to ride the Headland Loop trail that follows the top of the Whangamata Bluffs out to the end of the headland. More great native bush and awesome views across the lake to the Kaimanawas, Karangahape Cliffs and Tongariro National Park (the best view anywhere of Great Lake Taupo). There is also a short lookout trail that offers views of Kinloch and Whangamata Bay. Listen out for the birds!! Once back at the junction, you will continue to ride down the undulating pumice trail through that loops around contours on the hillside through native bush. At the end of the track you will ride through farmland, past paddocks of sheep and down into Whakaipo Bay which is one of the last untouched public and farmed reserves left on the shores of Lake Taupo. This place is so rustic and raw, you will be speechless. A good climb still for less experienced or less fit riders that rewards you with everything you could want from a ride; great views, fast and flowing down hills, a real mountain bike ride pleaser.