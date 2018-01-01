Gold and silver have been dragged out of Waihi’s Martha Mine, New Zealand’s richest, since 1878. The town formed quickly thereafter and blinged itself up with grand buildings and an avenue of impressive phoenix palms.

Read More

After closing down in 1952, open-cast mining restarted in 1988, and proposals to harness the potential of other nearby mines forecast mining to continue to around 2020. Another more low-key bonanza is also taking place, with Waihi an integral part of the excellent Hauraki Rail Trail.

While Waihi is interesting for a brief visit, it’s Waihi Beach where you’ll want to linger. The two places are as dissimilar as surfing is from mining, separated by 11km of farmland. The long sandy beach stretches 9km to Bowentown, on the northern limits of Tauranga Harbour, where you’ll find sheltered beaches such as beautiful Anzac Bay. There’s a popular 45-minute walk north through bush to pristine Orokawa Bay.

Read Less