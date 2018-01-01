Welcome to Tairua

Tairua and its twin town Pauanui sit either side of a river estuary that’s perfect for windsurfing or for little kids to splash about in. Both have excellent surf beaches (Pauanui’s is probably a shade better) and both are ridiculously popular in the summertime, but that’s where the similarity stops. While Tairua is a functioning residential town (with shops, ATMs and a choice of eateries), Pauanui is an upmarket refuge for Aucklanders. Friendly Tairua knows how to keep it real.