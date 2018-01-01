Welcome to Tairua

Tairua and its twin town Pauanui sit either side of a river estuary that’s perfect for windsurfing or for little kids to splash about in. Both have excellent surf beaches (Pauanui’s is probably a shade better) and both are ridiculously popular in the summertime, but that’s where the similarity stops. While Tairua is a functioning residential town (with shops, ATMs and a choice of eateries), Pauanui is an upmarket refuge for Aucklanders. Friendly Tairua knows how to keep it real.

Top experiences in Tairua

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Tairua activities

$224.91 Day Trips & Excursions

Cathedral Cove Day Trip from Auckland

Your day will begin with port pickup opposite Queens Wharf in Auckland. From here, embark on a scenic 2-hour drive to the small Coromandel town of Tairua.Upon arrival, take a 15-minute guided hike to the summit of Mt. Paku, a small volcano with amazing views of the Coromandel coastline and back onto Tairua and Pauanui. Proceed with your small group to complete a 1.5-hour walk to the magnificent Cathedral Cove, with the option of visiting the other coves along the way. Spend some time soaking in the natural hot pools at Hot Water Beach during low tide (exact timing depends on the tide schedule). You can order lunch at the cafe at Hot Water Beach or Hahei Beach (own expense) before returning to Auckland around 7pm.
See More Activities