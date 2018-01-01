Crammed with heritage buildings, Coromandel Town is a thoroughly quaint little place. Its natty cafes, interesting art stores, excellent sleeping options and delicious smoked mussels could keep you here longer than you expected.

Gold was discovered nearby at Driving Creek in 1852. Initially the local Patukirikiri iwi (tribe) kept control of the land and received money from digging licences. After initial financial success the same fate befell them as the Ngāti Maru in Thames. By 1871, debt had forced them to sell all but 778 mountainous acres of their land. Today fewer than 100 people remain who identify as part of this iwi.

Note that Coromandel Town is just one part of the entire Coromandel Peninsula, and its location on the peninsula’s west coast means it is not a good base for visiting Cathedral Cove and Hot Water Beach on the peninsula’s east coast.

