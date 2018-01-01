Welcome to Coromandel Town
Gold was discovered nearby at Driving Creek in 1852. Initially the local Patukirikiri iwi (tribe) kept control of the land and received money from digging licences. After initial financial success the same fate befell them as the Ngāti Maru in Thames. By 1871, debt had forced them to sell all but 778 mountainous acres of their land. Today fewer than 100 people remain who identify as part of this iwi.
Note that Coromandel Town is just one part of the entire Coromandel Peninsula, and its location on the peninsula’s west coast means it is not a good base for visiting Cathedral Cove and Hot Water Beach on the peninsula’s east coast.
Your day will begin with port pickup opposite Queens Wharf in Auckland. From here, embark on a scenic 2-hour drive to the small Coromandel town of Tairua.Upon arrival, take a 15-minute guided hike to the summit of Mt. Paku, a small volcano with amazing views of the Coromandel coastline and back onto Tairua and Pauanui. Proceed with your small group to complete a 1.5-hour walk to the magnificent Cathedral Cove, with the option of visiting the other coves along the way. Spend some time soaking in the natural hot pools at Hot Water Beach during low tide (exact timing depends on the tide schedule). You can order lunch at the cafe at Hot Water Beach or Hahei Beach (own expense) before returning to Auckland around 7pm.