Welcome to South Canterbury
The Mackenzie Basin is a wild, tussock-strewn bowl at the foot of the Southern Alps, carved out by ancient glaciers. It takes its name from the legendary James ‘Jock’ McKenzie, who ran his stolen flocks in this then-uninhabited region in the 1840s.
Director Sir Peter Jackson made the most of this rugged and untamed landscape while filming the Lord of the Rings, choosing Mt Cook Village as the setting for Minas Tirith and a sheep station near Twizel as Gondor's Pelennor Fields.
Top experiences in South Canterbury
South Canterbury activities
Return Ferry to Stewart Island from Bluff
Book this journey for a comfortable ride across Foveaux Strait between Bluff and Stewart Island. Travel from Bluff to Stewart Island and back to Bluff on this one hour long ferry transfer. During the trip keep an eye out for wildlife – particularly seabirds such as Mollymawk (Albatross) and Titi which often follow the vessel. Our friendly staff provide informative commentary and point out highlights. Foveaux Strait is an interesting stretch of water, home to several islands including Dog Island (spot the lighthouse!), Ruapuke Island and the Titi Islands. This is also a popular fishing destination.Enjoy the complimentary tea and coffee served to you as you relax and enjoy the views. Ferry crossings operate all year round. Distance covered is 40km (approx. 25 miles). Interpretation handouts and complimentary tea and coffee are available. All vessels are wheelchair accessible.
Stewart Island: Village and Bays Tour
Gain an entertaining insight into New Zealand’s southernmost community, and learn about the history and environment of Stewart Island. Unspoiled, incredibly beautiful, and steeped in stories, Stewart Island (known as Rakiura — glowing skies — by Maori) is well worth this informative introduction. Our friendly guides enjoy sharing their knowledge of the area on this mini-bus tour of the Island. You will have plenty of time to get off the bus for photo stops and short walks. Highlights include a visit to the gateway to Rakiura National Park at Lee Bay, beautiful Horseshoe Bay and Observation Rock with its stunning views of Paterson Inlet.So get comfortable on our modern mini bus and enjoy the ride of your life!
Invercargill to Dunedin with Stewart Island Option
Meet one of our experienced driver guides at your selected pick up location on Invercargill for an 8.30am Departure or Bluff for a 9.15am Departure. If you have opted to include Stewart Island: We will drop you off at the Bluff ferry terminal so that you can catch the 9.45am ferry from Bluff to Stewart Island (included). You will then spend at least 1 night on Stewart Island (more during winter. Accommodation not included) and get on the 8am ferry back to Bluff the next day (included) where we will pick you up to carry on through The Catlins. Spend the day exploring Waipapa Point, where you may be able to spot some New Zealand Sea Lions, Porpoise Bay, where Dolphins sometimes hang out, The petrified forest at Curio Bay, One (sometimes more) of the many waterfalls through out The Catlins and of course the short walk to the iconic Nugget Point Light House before stopping at Roaring bay to see if we can spot some Yellow Eyed Penguins (Hoiho). We also make short stops at various view points through out the day for photo opportunities. Your day will finish in Dunedin between 6pm and 7pm depending on the time of year.
One-Way Ferry to Bluff from Stewart Island
Zip across Foveaux Strait between Bluff and Stewart Island on our comfortable catamarans. Return to Bluff after a wonderful visit to Stewart Island, just one hour’s ferry ride from Stewart Island. During the trip keep an eye out for wildlife – particularly seabirds such as Mollymawk (Albatross) and Titi which often follow the vessel. Our friendly staff provide informative commentary and point out highlights. Ferry crossings operate all year round. Distance covered is 40km (approx. 25 miles). Interpretation handouts and complimentary tea and coffee are available. All vessels are wheelchair accessible. Passengers are required to check-in to the Bluff or Stewart Island Visitor Terminals 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time. Check-in and boarding gates are closed 15 minutes before scheduled ferry departure times.
Ulva Island Explorer from Stewart Island
Discover Stewart Island from the water on a leisurely cruise of beautiful Paterson Inlet, departing aboard your catamaran from the Stewart Island Ferry Terminal. You’ll hear fascinating stories of early Maori history and European settlement from your guide's informative commentary as you pass various landmarks; penguins and New Zealand fur seals also inhabit these waters. If you opted for lunch, you're served a sandwich, cheese and crackers, dried or fresh fruit, and fruit juice on board.Paterson Inlet is home to the Ulva Island wildlife sanctuary, where you'll stop for a 45-minute guided walk. Many rare and endangered native birds flourish in the predator-free environment, including the weka (native woodhen), bush robin, saddleback, and yellowhead, among other species. It is also protected habitat for some of New Zealand’s rarest plant species.Relax for the remainder of your cruise around Paterson Inlet and enjoy the coastal scenery before heading back to base.
Marlborough Sounds Greenshell Mussel Tasting Cruise from Havelock
Check in at MV Spirit, Havelock Marina - Pier C at 1.15pm. Havelock is a small seaport township on State Highway 6, the main road between Blenheim and Nelson, about a 30min drive from Blenheim. Havelock is the gateway to the Pelorus Sound and Kenepuru Sound, two of the main sounds that make up the Marlborough Sounds. Cruise aboard MV Spirit, a 14m catamaran, through the Pelorus and Kenepuru Sounds, visit a mussel farm, sample freshly steamed mussels paired with Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Enjoy tour guide narration by the skipper. Possible sightings of penguins, dolphins and seals.As part of the Marlborough Sounds cruise we serve freshly-steamed Greenshell mussels with a glass of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. There is also a licensed bar facility on board which has a good range of Marlborough wines, along with beers, juice, bottled water. You can also purchase a range of light food items including chips and peanuts. EFTPOS, Visa and Mastercard can be used onboard. The launch has a range of indoor and outdoor areas for your comfort and for viewing the beautiful Marlborough Sounds scenery.