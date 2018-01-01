Invercargill to Dunedin with Stewart Island Option

Meet one of our experienced driver guides at your selected pick up location on Invercargill for an 8.30am Departure or Bluff for a 9.15am Departure. If you have opted to include Stewart Island: We will drop you off at the Bluff ferry terminal so that you can catch the 9.45am ferry from Bluff to Stewart Island (included). You will then spend at least 1 night on Stewart Island (more during winter. Accommodation not included) and get on the 8am ferry back to Bluff the next day (included) where we will pick you up to carry on through The Catlins. Spend the day exploring Waipapa Point, where you may be able to spot some New Zealand Sea Lions, Porpoise Bay, where Dolphins sometimes hang out, The petrified forest at Curio Bay, One (sometimes more) of the many waterfalls through out The Catlins and of course the short walk to the iconic Nugget Point Light House before stopping at Roaring bay to see if we can spot some Yellow Eyed Penguins (Hoiho). We also make short stops at various view points through out the day for photo opportunities. Your day will finish in Dunedin between 6pm and 7pm depending on the time of year.