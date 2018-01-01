Welcome to North Canterbury
Waipara Wine Trail Tour from Christchurch
After being picked up from your centrally located Christchurch hotel and travel 40-minutes to Waipara, the fastest growing wine region in New Zealand. Visit and enjoy wine tasting guided tours of four boutique vineyards of North Canterbury, these include Mud House, Pegasus Bay, Torlesse and Waipara Springs all producing a fine selection of both white and red wines. Mud House, Pegasus Bay, Torlesse and Waipara Springs are all located in the Waipara area, well known for its warm dry climate and limestone rich soils, both ideal for quality wine production.
Hanmer Springs Rafting Adventure
Meet your qualified rafting guide at the base of the Waiau Ferry Bridge in Hanmer Springs. After you put on your wetsuit, booties, helmet, and life jacket and receive a safety briefing, it's time to get on the water. The tour is suitable for people of all ages, but children must be able to fit the safety gear to participate.Venture out for some family-friendly fun in the morning or afternoon, depending on your selection at booking. Search the clear waters for salmon and trout as you float down the Waiau River canyon and paddle over Grade II rapids, perfect for novices or those wanting a more relaxing experience. Throughout the 2-hour trip, you'll receive simple instructions on rafting techniques. Listen to your guide’s commentary about the river's natural history while you marvel at features such as twisted rock, swimming holes, and pink marble. On occasion there's even time to leap out of the raft for a float, so be sure to bring your own swimwear and a towel along with your sense of adventure.
Hanmer Springs Jetboat and Quad Biking combo
The Jetboats and the Quad Biking depart from the Hanmer Springs Attractions river base at the Ferry Bridge over the Waiau River on State Highway 7A, North Canterbury.Departures times are usually 10am or 2pm for the Quad Bikes and 11am, 1pm and 3pm for the Jetboat. When you book the combo our staff will arrange the best times to suit you.The Jetboat takes passengers on a 30 minute journey, 30 km's down the Waiau River gorge and the drivers will provide a commentary of the area.The Quad Bikes take passengers on a 2 hour excursion through stunning NZ countryside, with river crossings, mud, farmland and forest trails. A commentary is provided.Customers can be picked up and dropped off to their accommodation in Hanmer Springs.Customers must fit safety equipment in order to participate.
Extreme Jet Boating in Hanmer Springs
Select from several departure times at booking and head to the jet boat base in Hanmer Springs to board your powerboat. You'll experience the ultimate ride with a skilled driver at the helm, who maneuvers the jet boat down the Waiau River. Speed over white-water rapids and through steep gorges while the boat negotiates the narrow river channel.Skim over the crystal-clear waters of 6-inch-deep (15-cm) riverbeds through braided shallows and hold on tight during 360-degree jet spins while you attempt to take in the scenic river views during your 30-minute adventure.
Hanmer Springs Jetboat Quad Bike and Bungy Jump combo
The Jetboat, Quad Biking and Bungy Jump combo departs from the Hanmer Springs Attractions river base at the Ferry Bridge over the Waiau River on State Highway 7A, North Canterbury. Departures times are usually 11am, 1pm and 3pm for the Jet Boat, on request for the Bungy and 10am and 2pm for the Quad Bikes. When you book the combo our staff will arrange the best times to suit you. The Jetboat takes passengers on a 30 minute journey, 30 km's down the Waiau River gorge and the drivers will provide a commentary of the area. The Bungy Jump takes place at the Waiau Ferry Bridge in the beautiful river canyon at that location and takes approximately 20 minutes to completeThe Quad Biking departs from and returns to the River Base at the Ferry Bridge, lasts 2 hours and provides a guided commentary. Customers can be picked up and dropped off to their accommodation in Hanmer Springs.
Jet & Heli combo 1
A must do activity in Hanmer Springs. Get a bird’s eye view of some of NZ’s best landscape. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the mountains, lakes, and rivers from a helicopter and then blast through a scenic river gorge on board a jet boat. Fly over the Hanmer Springs region for up to 30 minutes. This Helicopter tour offers a unique scenic opportunity. Get a bird’s-eye view of the glorious forest park and great Clarence Valley. The tour also offers a five-minute mountain range landing subject to weather. Then ride the jet boat through a scenic river gorge for 30 minutes including exciting 360 degrees spins. This is some of the South Island of New Zealand's very best landscape. Not to be missed! With fantastic photo opportunities, expert guides & pilots, and full commentary provided.