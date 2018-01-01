Hanmer Springs Rafting Adventure

Meet your qualified rafting guide at the base of the Waiau Ferry Bridge in Hanmer Springs. After you put on your wetsuit, booties, helmet, and life jacket and receive a safety briefing, it's time to get on the water. The tour is suitable for people of all ages, but children must be able to fit the safety gear to participate.Venture out for some family-friendly fun in the morning or afternoon, depending on your selection at booking. Search the clear waters for salmon and trout as you float down the Waiau River canyon and paddle over Grade II rapids, perfect for novices or those wanting a more relaxing experience. Throughout the 2-hour trip, you'll receive simple instructions on rafting techniques. Listen to your guide’s commentary about the river's natural history while you marvel at features such as twisted rock, swimming holes, and pink marble. On occasion there's even time to leap out of the raft for a float, so be sure to bring your own swimwear and a towel along with your sense of adventure.