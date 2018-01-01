Welcome to Lyttelton
Lyttelton was badly damaged during the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, and many of the town's heritage buildings along London St were subsequently demolished. Today, however, Lyttelton has re-emerged as one of Christchurch's most interesting communities. The town's arty, independent and bohemian vibe is stronger than ever, and it is once again a hub for great bars, cafes and shops. It's well worth catching the bus from Christchurch and getting immersed in the local scene, especially on a sunny Saturday morning when the farmers market's buzzing.
Top experiences in Lyttelton
Amazing hotels and hostels
Lyttelton activities
Christchurch Helicopter Tour
Taking off from Christchurch Airport, see a bird’s-eye view of Christchurch’s road to recovery following the devastating 2010 earthquake.Your route takes you over the Christchurch city center, with its vacant city blocks and building sites dotted with working cranes. See how hundreds of ruined buildings are being pulled down and rebuilt, changing the Christchurch skyline, and listen to your pilot’s explanatory commentary.Fly over the poignant ruins of Christchurch Cathedral, and see the vision for the future at sites such as the new sports stadium.See incredible holes left by landslides as you fly toward the coast, soaring over the port of Lyttelton and spectacular scenery of the Banks Peninsula.Your route back to Christchurch takes you over the affluent suburbs of Sumner and Redcliffs, revealing the earthquake destruction experienced by locals living on the outskirts of Christchurch.