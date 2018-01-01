Christchurch Helicopter Tour

Taking off from Christchurch Airport, see a bird’s-eye view of Christchurch’s road to recovery following the devastating 2010 earthquake.Your route takes you over the Christchurch city center, with its vacant city blocks and building sites dotted with working cranes. See how hundreds of ruined buildings are being pulled down and rebuilt, changing the Christchurch skyline, and listen to your pilot’s explanatory commentary.Fly over the poignant ruins of Christchurch Cathedral, and see the vision for the future at sites such as the new sports stadium.See incredible holes left by landslides as you fly toward the coast, soaring over the port of Lyttelton and spectacular scenery of the Banks Peninsula.Your route back to Christchurch takes you over the affluent suburbs of Sumner and Redcliffs, revealing the earthquake destruction experienced by locals living on the outskirts of Christchurch.