North Auckland - East Coast Sun and Sand Tour
Starting off with a pick-up anywhere in Auckland, we begin our journey over the harbour bridge offering views back towards the city. From here you can see exactly why Auckland is known as the city of sails and one of the worlds most livable cities.Â First stop is Devonport & North Head. Lovely villa's along the water front with a busy township, Devonport is classical, beautiful and full of history. Take a walk up North Head, exploring the old army bunkers beneath the hillside before taking in some of the best ocean views of the Hauraki gulf and Auckland city across the harbour.Â Â Next stop is the busy town of Takapuna, famous for it's cafe's,Â shopping district, sailing club and stunning beach which is great for a relaxing walk and views out towards Rangitoto island. From Takapuna we follow the east coast through Mairangi Bay, Torbay, Browns Bay and Orewa with stop's along the way for sightseeing, shopping and lunch either at Orewa or Puhoi Valley Cheese Company before returning back to Auckland or further North for more adventures. Recommended add-on's for this trip are Auckland city quick explorer tour or the Cheese honey & wine tour
Matakana Coastal Getaway from Auckland
Head North to the picturesque region of Matakana. A market garden, vineyard and farming region, this tour takes you through the coastal seaside resort town of Orewa and Waiwera Mineral Springs.Start your tasting at Ascension Wines. Choose from Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Chardonnay, Flora, Pinotage and Merlot blends.Enjoy a tutored tasting and an open menu one course lunch with tea/coffee at award winning Plume Vineyard Restaurant. Try the outstanding "Runner Duck" Wines all produced from their local vineyards. Syrah, Pinotage and Sangiovese, Pinot Gris and Rose wines make up the list.In the afternoon enjoy a tasting at either Omaha Bay wines or Mahurangi River Wines. Try some locally made organic ice cream and then some chocolate samples in Warkworth town.On the way home, stop to see a rare 850 year old Kauri tree and finally sample some native flora honeys at the New Zealand Honey Centre. See the bees in the wall hives and view all the excellent ranges of honey related product including chocolate, pollen, propolis, royal jelly, honey mead, skins creams and health supplements. There is plenty to take home here.