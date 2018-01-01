North Auckland - East Coast Sun and Sand Tour

Starting off with a pick-up anywhere in Auckland, we begin our journey over the harbour bridge offering views back towards the city. From here you can see exactly why Auckland is known as the city of sails and one of the worlds most livable cities.Â First stop is Devonport & North Head. Lovely villa's along the water front with a busy township, Devonport is classical, beautiful and full of history. Take a walk up North Head, exploring the old army bunkers beneath the hillside before taking in some of the best ocean views of the Hauraki gulf and Auckland city across the harbour.Â Â Next stop is the busy town of Takapuna, famous for it's cafe's,Â shopping district, sailing club and stunning beach which is great for a relaxing walk and views out towards Rangitoto island. From Takapuna we follow the east coast through Mairangi Bay, Torbay, Browns Bay and Orewa with stop's along the way for sightseeing, shopping and lunch either at Orewa or Puhoi Valley Cheese Company before returning back to Auckland or further North for more adventures. Recommended add-on's for this trip are Auckland city quick explorer tour or the Cheese honey & wine tour