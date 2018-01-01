Think 25km of perfect white beach backed with grass, tropical flowers, and thick forest inhabited by the endemic and protected Ouvéa green parrot. Look out over an exquisite turquoise lagoon stretching as far as you can see. Add a chain of tiny islets, the Pléiades. Sound unreal? Ouvéa may leave you shaking your head in wonder.

The Ouvéa lagoon was one of six marine areas in the New Caledonian archipelago to be listed as a Unesco World Heritage site in 2008. It's stunning.

Ouvéa has two indigenous languages. Iaaï is of Melanesian origin, while Faga-uvéa is spoken in the south and north of the island by descendants of Polynesian migrants who arrived in the 16th and 17th centuries.

A thin sliver of land, Ouvéa has administrative centres at Wadrilla and Fayaoué. The facilities in these villages, however, are so spread out that nowhere can really be described as a centre. There’s a bank with outside ATM, a clinic and a pharmacy near the airport.

Ouvéa hosts its Lagoon Festival in June and the Waleï (Sweet Yam) Festival in August.

