The smallest of the Terai’s national parks, Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve is a birdwatcher’s paradise. But you don't need to be a serious twitcher to enjoy it. Here you'll find a captivating walk that anyone will appreciate.

The park contains an ideal mix of river, ponds, wetlands and paddies, all of it cut by a long straight and paved trail, making navigation a breeze. Thin foliage further allows for long-distance viewing. In a single 90min, 6km walk you will see scores of different bird species. It's the terrestrial equivalent of spotting tropical fish on a coral reef.

An added bonus is branching off to the nearby Sapt Kosi River, where the endangered arna roam their last habitat. A kind of water buffalo, these black beasts are renowned for the enormous breadth of their horns, and move in herds.

