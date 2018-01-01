Private Daman Village Day Trip from Kathmandu

Early in the morning, the tour guide will assist you at your hotel. Your Daman hiking tour starts from the Kathmandu Valley with a 3.5 hour drive to Daman Valley. Enjoy exploring and walking around the nature and landscapes of Daman village. In addition, meet with a monk and learn about the holy site of Rimburje. After that, climb Daman's viewpoint tower for a panoramic view which looks at 300 miles of the Himalayan range that totally strikes the mind and heart. Daman is a hill station famous for sunrises and sunsets and the magnificent view of the Himalayan range against the vastness of the sky. After finishing all the day's sightseeing, transfer back to hotel.Itinerary7am: The tour guide will meet you at your hotel. Begin your 3.5-hour drive to the holy site of Daman.10:30am: After reaching Daman, take a 20-minute guided hike in the jungle. Listen to the sounds of the native birds.11:00am: Meet with a monk as your guide talks about the holy site of Guru Rimburje.12:30pm: Head back to Daman for lunch. Afterwards, visit the viewpoint tower for spectacular area views.2:30pm: Drive back to Kathmandu and transfer to your hotel.