There are about 2000 temples and shrines in Kathmandu. The most interesting things to see in Kathmandu are clustered around the old towns between the old marketplace and the shopping centre along the New Road. The main places to visit in Kathmandu are Durbar Square, Swayambhunath Stupa, Kumari Temple. Besides visiting the above places, the tourists can also have one day excursion to various places nearby Kathmandu. Some of these places are Bodhnath, Pashupatinath Temple, Budhanilkantha Temple and Dakshinkali Temple, Daman, Changu Narayan Temple, Nagarkot and Dhulikhel etc.Cost Includes:All ground transportation by WalkTour GuideCost Excludes:All meals Alcoholic/luxury drinks and Private expensesHotel AccommodationEntrance fee for sightseeing places
Early in the morning, the tour guide will assist you at your hotel. Your Daman hiking tour starts from the Kathmandu Valley with a 3.5 hour drive to Daman Valley. Enjoy exploring and walking around the nature and landscapes of Daman village. In addition, meet with a monk and learn about the holy site of Rimburje. After that, climb Daman's viewpoint tower for a panoramic view which looks at 300 miles of the Himalayan range that totally strikes the mind and heart. Daman is a hill station famous for sunrises and sunsets and the magnificent view of the Himalayan range against the vastness of the sky. After finishing all the day's sightseeing, transfer back to hotel.Itinerary7am: The tour guide will meet you at your hotel. Begin your 3.5-hour drive to the holy site of Daman.10:30am: After reaching Daman, take a 20-minute guided hike in the jungle. Listen to the sounds of the native birds.11:00am: Meet with a monk as your guide talks about the holy site of Guru Rimburje.12:30pm: Head back to Daman for lunch. Afterwards, visit the viewpoint tower for spectacular area views.2:30pm: Drive back to Kathmandu and transfer to your hotel.