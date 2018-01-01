Welcome to Birganj

There’s very little in the hectic border town of Birganj to suggest that you’re not in India. As the main transit point for freight between India and Nepal, the town is mobbed by trucks, deafened by car horns and jostled by rickshaws. It is most commonly visited by travellers crossing to/from Kolkata. Nevertheless, it is cleaner and friendlier than one might expect.

