4 days Explore Kathmandu, Pokhara and cable car ride to Manakamana Temple

You will enjoy 5 days guided tour with our experienced historical guide who will explain you all details of history, culture and geography features of Nepal. On day 1st, you will be picked up on your arrival given time from Tribhuwan International airport Kathmandu and you are taken to pre-booked hotel in Kathmandu. Your accommodation in Kathmandu will be at Kathmandu Suite Home or similar category of hotels in Kathmandu and Pokhara. Depending on your arrival time in Kathmandu, you will also make a 2-3 hour guided tour in Kathmandu.Everyday you will start your tour at 9 am in private car accompanied with experienced guide; and all entrance fees of monuments are included in the tour package. At the end of the tour, you will be dropped off to the airport.Outlined Itinerary: Day 01: Arrival in Kathmandu (arrange your flight arriving by noon)Your arrival at Tribhuwan International airport! Upon your arrival you will be welcomed with garland and transferred to hotel. After check in hotel and refreshment; depending on your arrival time, you will go for half day sightseeing tour to Swayambhunath and Kathmandu durbar square. Overnight at hotel. Day 02: Drive to PokharaAfter breakfast drive to Pokhara (200 k.m., 5 hours car drive). After 3 hours drive you will reach Kurintar at cable car station and go for a cable car ride to Manakamana temple on the hillside. After a couple of hours cultural tour and lunch break in Manakamana hill station you will ride back to Kurintar and resume your drive to Pokhara. In the evening you will go for an hour boating at Fewa Lake and stroll around the lake side before going for dinner. Overnight at hotel. Day 03: Pokhara sightseeing tour and drive back to KathmanduYou will get early morning wake up call (4:30) and get ready for half an hour drive to Sarangkot to enjoy the sunrise and breathtaking views of Annapurna Himalaya range. After enjoying mesmerizing views, we drive to Bindebasimi temple and Seti river gorge on the way back to hotel. After taking hot breakfast you will go for sightseeing tour to Gupteshowri cave; then drive back to Kathmandu. Overnight at hotel. Day 04: Half day tour and departure (arrange your flight leaving Kathmandu afternoon or evening)After breakfast; you will check out the hotel; then you will go for a 3 hour tour of Boudhanath stupa and Pashupati Nath temple; and you will be dropped off at the airport. Tour ends.