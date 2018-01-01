Welcome to The Southern Valley

There are some fascinating temples and Buddhist monasteries in the southern part of the Kathmandu Valley, but it’s hard to see too many together in a single day trip, as the villages are strung out on four different roads branching south from the Kathmandu Ring Rd. There’s a useful dirt-road shortcut that links the roads to Godavari and Chapagaon, and a walking-only route linking the road to Bungamati and the road to Chobar on the way to Dakshinkali.