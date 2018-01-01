Welcome to The Southern Valley
Nepal: Himalaya Highlights
Venture into the lively streets of Kathmandu, spend a night at a Buddhist monastery guesthouse, and take in astounding views of the Himalaya in Pokhara: these are just a few of the experiences that await on this 10-day journey through Nepal. From the famous rhinos and Bengal tigers of Chitwan National Park to the ancient temples of the Kathmandu Valley, encounter the essence of the Himalaya.
Explore India & Nepal
Discover northern India’s famed Golden Triangle and get immersed in Nepalese culture on a 17-day journey. Explore the Taj Mahal and encounter the iconic colors of Rajasthan. Spend a night at a Buddhist monastery and meet with one of the brave women from SASANE, a program that trains former victims of trafficking to become paralegals. From epic sights to intimate encounters, every moment packs a big punch.
India & Nepal Explorer
Home to the Taj Majal, Delhi's Jama Masjid Mosque, and the 'Pink City' of Jaipur, this area is known as the Golden Triangle for a reason. But adventurous travellers know it's also bursting with small-town colours and regional culture. This compact 8-day tour offers plenty of time at the best monuments plus local markets, villages and a stay in a heritage hotel for a taste of traditional life. Everyone should see Rajasthan once in their life—this adventure makes it easy for all.
Treasures of Nepal
There’s far more to Nepal than just trekking and climbing. If the thought of lacing up hiking boots isn’t for you, don’t fret – there are plenty of highlights to see that don’t involve clambering up cliffs. Learn more about Buddhist culture and history in Kathmandu and Pokhara, then immerse yourself in the great outdoors on a safari in Chitwan National Park. Take in the stunning views of the Himalayas and Annapurna mountain ranges from a monastery guesthouse and get to know the women of the SASANE Sisterhood of Survivors, a G Adventures-supported community project.