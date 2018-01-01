Welcome to Sankhu
Nagarkot Guided Day Trek from Kathmandu
The day trip begins with a scenic drive from Tridevi Marga, Thamel to Sankhu (the trekking starting point). Sankhu Village is a famous pilgrimage site in the Kathmandu Valley. In the village, there is the Temple for Bajrajogini, the Tantric Goddess, which was built around the 17th century. Religiously, it became famous since the 4th century for Hindus and Buddhist devotees.Commence the trek through a beautiful agricultural terrace, typical villages, and a pine and rhododendron forest. Trekkers can enjoy the natural beauty, the spectacular views of the snowy mountains, and the beautiful Nepalese villages. In addition, you will have a great chance to chat with local people and experience local customs during the over the course of the trek. We will have lunch at Tea houses in Kartikya Bhanjyang on the way tour. From this place provides excellent views of Himalayan ranges and beautiful landscapes and typical villages.From the summit, you will have incredible views of the Himalayan ranges including Lantang Himal (7246m), Dorje Lakpa, Ganesh Himal, Sisapanma ( 8013m), Manaslu (8162m), Gaurishanker (7145m) and Mt Everest (8848m), the highest peak in the world. Once you reach Nagarkot you will then embark on an hour drive back to Kathmandu and will be dropped off back at your hotel.
Sankhu to Nagarkot Private guided day Hiking tour
Hiking Theme: Hiking from Sankhu to Nagarkot Hiking Route: Sankhu to Nagarkot Hiking Duration: ~4.5hrs. Hiking Distance: ~12km. Hiking Grade: ~Easy 08.00 AM: Drive to Sakhu, 45 minutes by Car. 09.00 AM: Hiking start to Nagarkot 3- 4 hours follow off road and climb to Nagarkot (2175m). 12.30 to 01.30: PM: Lunch on the way. 03.00 To 04.00 PM: Arrive in Nagarkot, take a rest and wait for sunset view. 05-06.30: PM: Enjoy the sunset view and take picture. 06.30 PM: Drive to Kathmandu by Car 1.30 to 2 hours transfer to hotel Hike from Sankhu to Nagarkot gives opportunity to escape from hassle and bustle of Kathmandu city and relax in beauty of lush hill, panoramic view of mountain and breath a fresh air. Located in just 32 km north-east of Katmandu and hour drive through the windy road situated at 2175 meter from the sea level, Nagarkot is magnificent place to view the panorama of major peaks of eastern Himalaya range including top Mt. Everest on clear days. It is also very stunning to watch sunrise and sunset over Himalayan ranges from Nagarkot Early in the morning, your hiking guide will pick you up in your hotel and drive towards Sankhu village, commencing point of our hiking. While walking, on the way we’ll be enjoying seeing rice fields, forests, observe lifestyle of mainly Newar community people. Upon arriving Nagarkot, we already start viewing mountain and hills. In the evening, we take view of sunset from the view tower then drive back to Kathmandu via Bhaktapur city concluding our hiking program
Kathmandu to Nagarkot Changunarayan Private Hiking Tour
You will be picked up from your centrally located hotel in Kathmandu between 7am to 8:30am and will be transferred by a bus and drive from Kathmandu to Sankhu takes approximately one hour. Once you arrive to Sankhu, you will have lunch at Salinadi then trek from Sankhu to Nagarkot which will take about three hours.Nagarkot is truly a tourist paradise: the spectacular snow-fed mountains seen from Nagarkot must be one of the finest panoramic views in the world. When a blue haze covers the lower portion of the mountains, they seem to be floating in the air. The panorama offers a majestic undisturbed view of the Himalayan ranges stretching from Mount Annapurna in the far west to Mount Karolung in the far east. More than twenty Himalayan peaks can be seen in their full glory from the different vantage points in Nagarkot. Here, you can take some pictures of mountains and other beautiful spots in the village of Nagarkot.The Himalayan atmosphere and ecology will surprise anyone and will be an unforgettable experience of a lifetime.Then, you will hike back from Nagarkot to Changunarayan for about 3 hours. This popular trail leads down from Nagarkot along a ridge to the temple of Changunarayan with views of the Sankhu village. Changunarayan is situated at the end of a long ridge which runs well into the valley. It is said to have been built in 323AD by King Hari Datta Varma. There, you will visit Changunarayan temple which is richly decorated with sculptures and carvings. It is said to be the oldest temple in the valley. After excursion in and around Changunarayan you board the vehicle back to Kathmandu.
Spirit of Nepal
Famed for its staggeringly beautiful mountains and ancient traditions, Nepal still remains an enigma to most outsiders. That’s a shame; the amazing architectural marvels of the Pashupatinath Temple and the holy cities of Boudhanath and UNESCO-protected Bhaktapur rank among some of humanity’s greatest creations. This trip unravels the mysteries of this incredible land of ancient secrets and towering mountains by taking you up into the mountains, down unexplored nature paths in search of rhino in Chitwan National Park, and into Gurung villages to see how the locals have lived for centuries.
Lhasa to Kathmandu Cycle
Spectacular scenery, challenging riding (six 5000m plus passes!) and encounters with one of the world’s most fascinating cultures make this a truly incredible experience. A unique opportunity to travel downhill, all the way from Lhasa to Kathmandu by bike on one of the world's toughest bike rides. Start in the historic centre of Tibet where you watch in awe at the Jokhang and Potala Palace. After some exploratory bike rides to get used to the atmosphere, it's off across to Nepal. Stop on the way to visit Everest Base Camp and enjoy stunning Himalayan scenery all the way. As you cross the border along the Freedom Highway to Nepal and ride into Kathmandu, you have descended 4000m on this astonishing ride.
Nepal Family Adventure
The towering peaks of Annapurna seem otherworldly, but this is no fairytale. Nepal’s beauty is very, very real, and something everyone—young or old—should see at least once. This family trip introduces you to the holy city of Kathmandu, home to some of Buddhism’s most important shrines, before spiriting you off to Pokhara and the amazing Annapurna foothills for a walk through the clouds. Later, you’ll get close to the region’s unique wildlife in Chitwan National Park. It’s like a bedtime story, only you’re wide awake.