Kathmandu to Nagarkot Changunarayan Private Hiking Tour

You will be picked up from your centrally located hotel in Kathmandu between 7am to 8:30am and will be transferred by a bus and drive from Kathmandu to Sankhu takes approximately one hour. Once you arrive to Sankhu, you will have lunch at Salinadi then trek from Sankhu to Nagarkot which will take about three hours.Nagarkot is truly a tourist paradise: the spectacular snow-fed mountains seen from Nagarkot must be one of the finest panoramic views in the world. When a blue haze covers the lower portion of the mountains, they seem to be floating in the air. The panorama offers a majestic undisturbed view of the Himalayan ranges stretching from Mount Annapurna in the far west to Mount Karolung in the far east. More than twenty Himalayan peaks can be seen in their full glory from the different vantage points in Nagarkot. Here, you can take some pictures of mountains and other beautiful spots in the village of Nagarkot.The Himalayan atmosphere and ecology will surprise anyone and will be an unforgettable experience of a lifetime.Then, you will hike back from Nagarkot to Changunarayan for about 3 hours. This popular trail leads down from Nagarkot along a ridge to the temple of Changunarayan with views of the Sankhu village. Changunarayan is situated at the end of a long ridge which runs well into the valley. It is said to have been built in 323AD by King Hari Datta Varma. There, you will visit Changunarayan temple which is richly decorated with sculptures and carvings. It is said to be the oldest temple in the valley. After excursion in and around Changunarayan you board the vehicle back to Kathmandu.