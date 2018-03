Welcome to Gokarna Mahadev Temple

Set beside the Bagmati River, which at this stage is a comparatively clear mountain stream, the Gokarna Mahadev (Gokarneshwar, or Lord of Gokarna) Temple is an easy 5km trip from Bodhnath on the road to Sundarijal. You can make a day of it by combining a visit to the temple with the interesting hike to Kopan Monastery and back to Bodhnath.