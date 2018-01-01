Godavari to Fulchoki Day Hike Near Kathmandu

The Godavari to Fulchoki Day Hike is one of the finest one-day treks you can experience in the Kathmandu area. The hike begins after a one hour trip from Kathmandu as you leave the hustle of city life behind. The Godavari is known for its gardens and jungle. From here, your guide will take you on an amazing journey up to the top of Fulchoki. It is a four hour trip to the top as you wind your way through the jungle. This is a popular area for birdwatchers from around the world as the Kathmandu Valley is a major flyover for migratory birds from Siberia. Along the way, you will have many vistas to observe the beauty of the Himalayas. After four hours, arrive at the top where you will enjoy a picnic lunch with your guide. Sit back and enjoy the beauty of the Himalayas in all directions. After lunch, it’s a two-hour trip back to where you pick up your vehicle for your return trip back to Kathmandu. The journey back is around an hour as you go from farmlands and jungle back into the city. The Godavari to Fulchoki Day Hike is a world unto itself. The views are spectacular, the jungle is a quiet full of nature’s harmony as you listen to the wind blow through the trees as well as hear the singing of the birds. The Godavari to Fulchoki Day Hike will make you feel like you are a million miles from civilization as this place has yet to become popular with the masses. Avoid the crowds as you travel with us for a wonderful getaway from the city life of Kathmandu. It takes approx 9 hrs in total and tour start at 8 am and return at 5 pm at the hotel.