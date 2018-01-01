6 Day-Exclusive Kathmandu Valley Cultural Tour

Day 1: Arrive Kathmandu/meet & transfer to hotel Upon arrival at Kathmandu Airport, you shall be met then transferred to your hotel. O/N Hotel in KathmanduDay 2: Kathmandu SightseeingAfter breakfast, drive to Kathmandu Durbar Square, one of the oldest squares and used to be the center of power in the 18th century from where king used to rule. The square has many temples, palaces, museum. Then drive to nearby Swoyambhunath also popularly known as ‘Monkey Temple’ due to large of monkeys residing in it’s forested area. Swoyambhunath is on hilltop and is a Buddhist Stupa, and provides panoramic view of the entire Kathmandu Valley and the surrounding mountains. After lunch, drive to the Hindu temple of Pashupatinath located on the banks of the holy Bagmati River. Hindu cremations are performed on the banks of holy Bagmati River. Then you will drive to nearby Boudhanath Stupa about 15 minutes from Pashupatinath. Boudhanath is the largest Buddhist Stupa in the world. Afterwards, drive back to hotel. O/N Hotel in Kathmandu.Day 3: Patan, Bhaktapur and DhulikhelDrive to Patan and you will visit Patan Durbar Square, several temples, monasteries and stupas. Patan city is closer to Kathmandu and just 20 minutes drive. Then drive towards Bhaktapur, a medieval town located about 15 km from Kathmandu. In Bhaktapur, you will visit Bhaktapur Durbar Square, palaces, museum, temples. Later on, you will drive to Dhulikhel; a Himalayan viewpoint located about 30 km from Kathmandu. O/N Hotel in Dhulikhel.Day 4: Namobuddha, Panauti, Changu Narayan and KathmanduWake up and enjoy the sunrise over the mountains from Dhulikhel and after breakfast, drive to Namo-Buddha. You will visit several Buddhist monasteries and gompas in Namo-Buddha. After spending some time at Namo-Buddha, you will drive to Kathmandu; en-route the visiting the old town of Panauti. You will visit Hindu temples and shrines at Panauti. Upon arrival in Kathmandu, check-in hotel. O/N Hotel in Kathmandu.Day 5: Visit Dakshinkali, Kirtipur, Chobar and KhokanaEarly in the morning, drive towards a Hindu temple of God ‘Kali’- Dhaksinkali located 22 km south of Kathmandu. At the temple, you will witness animal sacrifice like goats, chickens, ducks so as to please the holy goddess. Then drive back to Kathmandu, en-route you will visit the old town of Kirtipur, the city of glory with several Hindu temples. Then to Chobar, famous for Chobar gorge where it is believed in the ancient times that the entire Kathmandu Valley was a huge lake and water drained away from this gorge. Afterwards visit to Khokana, a beautiful village with age old Newar culture and traditions. Upon arrival in Kathmandu, check-in hotel. O/N Hotel in Kathmandu.Day 6: Trip concludes You shall be transferred to the airport for your onward destination.