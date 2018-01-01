Welcome to Chobar
Kathmandu to Chobar, Kirtipur Half-Day Countryside Bike Tour
Meet your guide in central Kathmandu where you select a mountain bike and safety gear for your half-day tour. Then hop on your bike and follow your experienced guide about 5.5 miles (9 km) to the village of Chobar, a pretty town of old stone buildings that sits on a green hill above the Chobar Gorge. Legend says the gorge formed when the Bodhisattva Manjushri took a mighty sword and sliced through the hill, thus draining a primordial lake and creating the Kathmandu Valley. Check out the suspension bridge that spans the gorge – it was carried across the mountains from India over a century ago! Below lies the Bagmati River, lined on one side by ghats where ritual ablutions and cremations sometimes take place. Continue along a trail to one of the oldest parts of Kathmandu Valley, the historic town of Kirtipur. Perched on a ridge against a backdrop of the Himalayas, Kirtipur entrances visitors with its timeless atmosphere. Many of the town’s inhabitants are weavers – you may catch sight of dyed yarn hanging from the windows and hear the clattering of looms. Wheel around the village while learning from your guide about the temples, architecture and handicrafts in Kirtipur. You’ll get familiar with the culture of the Newari people, who have historically inhabited the old urban areas of Nepal like Kathmandu. The Newari are known for superb craftmanship in pottery, woodworking, and other arts, as well as their fine cuisine. Having worked up an appetite from your ride, relax at an authentic restaurant where you’ll eat local style – sitting on a straw mat and eating with your fingers! Sample delicious Newari dishes – the cuisine is known as some of the best in Nepal. After you’ve rested up, your guide will lead you back to Kathmandu.This bike tour involves solid physical activity – you will need to have a good level of fitness to enjoy this tour.
6 Day-Exclusive Kathmandu Valley Cultural Tour
Day 1: Arrive Kathmandu/meet & transfer to hotel Upon arrival at Kathmandu Airport, you shall be met then transferred to your hotel. O/N Hotel in KathmanduDay 2: Kathmandu SightseeingAfter breakfast, drive to Kathmandu Durbar Square, one of the oldest squares and used to be the center of power in the 18th century from where king used to rule. The square has many temples, palaces, museum. Then drive to nearby Swoyambhunath also popularly known as ‘Monkey Temple’ due to large of monkeys residing in it’s forested area. Swoyambhunath is on hilltop and is a Buddhist Stupa, and provides panoramic view of the entire Kathmandu Valley and the surrounding mountains. After lunch, drive to the Hindu temple of Pashupatinath located on the banks of the holy Bagmati River. Hindu cremations are performed on the banks of holy Bagmati River. Then you will drive to nearby Boudhanath Stupa about 15 minutes from Pashupatinath. Boudhanath is the largest Buddhist Stupa in the world. Afterwards, drive back to hotel. O/N Hotel in Kathmandu.Day 3: Patan, Bhaktapur and DhulikhelDrive to Patan and you will visit Patan Durbar Square, several temples, monasteries and stupas. Patan city is closer to Kathmandu and just 20 minutes drive. Then drive towards Bhaktapur, a medieval town located about 15 km from Kathmandu. In Bhaktapur, you will visit Bhaktapur Durbar Square, palaces, museum, temples. Later on, you will drive to Dhulikhel; a Himalayan viewpoint located about 30 km from Kathmandu. O/N Hotel in Dhulikhel.Day 4: Namobuddha, Panauti, Changu Narayan and KathmanduWake up and enjoy the sunrise over the mountains from Dhulikhel and after breakfast, drive to Namo-Buddha. You will visit several Buddhist monasteries and gompas in Namo-Buddha. After spending some time at Namo-Buddha, you will drive to Kathmandu; en-route the visiting the old town of Panauti. You will visit Hindu temples and shrines at Panauti. Upon arrival in Kathmandu, check-in hotel. O/N Hotel in Kathmandu.Day 5: Visit Dakshinkali, Kirtipur, Chobar and KhokanaEarly in the morning, drive towards a Hindu temple of God ‘Kali’- Dhaksinkali located 22 km south of Kathmandu. At the temple, you will witness animal sacrifice like goats, chickens, ducks so as to please the holy goddess. Then drive back to Kathmandu, en-route you will visit the old town of Kirtipur, the city of glory with several Hindu temples. Then to Chobar, famous for Chobar gorge where it is believed in the ancient times that the entire Kathmandu Valley was a huge lake and water drained away from this gorge. Afterwards visit to Khokana, a beautiful village with age old Newar culture and traditions. Upon arrival in Kathmandu, check-in hotel. O/N Hotel in Kathmandu.Day 6: Trip concludes You shall be transferred to the airport for your onward destination.