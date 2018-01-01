3-Day Ngwe Saung Beach Tour from Yangon including Hotel or Airport Pickup

Day 1: YANGON - NGWE SAUNG BEACH Our driver will pick you up from your hotel or airport around 8am in Yangon city and enjoy a scenic drive of around 6 hours to Ngwe Saung Beach. On the way, we can stop at Naung Done Town for lunch with local traditional Burmese delicious foods. When we arrive at Ngwe Saung Beach, you will be transferred to your hotel to check in and then the rest of the day is at leisure to relax by the pool or the beach.Day 2: NGWE SAUNG BEACH At leisure by the beach: The beach stretches for several kilometres and Ngwe Saung village can be found towards the northern end; it has a host of places that serve a variety of fantastic seafood dishes, including crab, shrimp, lobster, and various types of fish, as well as shops selling locally-produced handicrafts. During the day you can walk to the the small island towards the southern end of Ngwe Saung beach, which is accessible by foot when the tide is out. It offers panoramic views of the beach and out to sea from its summit and snorkeling opportunities amongst the coral and brightly colored fish that can be found in the waters that surround it. Optional: Enjoy snorkeling (With your own cost for snorkeling services) Day 3: NGWE SAUNG BEACH - YANGON After breakfast or lunch, on the way back to Yangon, we can visit Pathein which is Myanmar’s fifth largest city would probably come as a surprise to most visitors, because it has a quiet, small-town feel. Visit to umbrella making workshop in Pathein and continue to Yangon. Transfer to your hotel or airport in Yangon.