Welcome to Ngwe Saung Beach

More sophisticated than nearby Chaung Tha Beach, and with finer sand and clearer, deeper water, palm-fringed Ngwe Saung Beach (ေငြေဆာင္ကမ္းေျခ) has emerged as a hip destination for Yangon's new rich. These days the northern end of the beach is occupied by a succession of upscale resorts. But backpackers have long found a home here too – the southern end has budget bungalows and an agreeably laid-back vibe. Foreign visitors tend to prefer this to Chaung Tha's more raucous atmosphere. Dividing the north and south of the 13 miles of beach here is Ngwe Saung Village, where there's an increasing crop of decent restaurants. Given Ngwe Saung's relative proximity to Yangon – it's a six-hour bus ride away – this is perhaps the best place in Myanmar for a beach getaway that won't break the bank.

Top experiences in Ngwe Saung Beach

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Ngwe Saung Beach activities

$83 Transfers & Ground Transport

Round Trip Transfer to Ngwe Saung Beach

Day 1 Yangon-Ngwe Saung BeachPick you up at 6 am in your hotel and drive to Ngwe Saung beach. It is approximately six hour drive from Yangon. On the way your car make a stop at local tea shop. You will arrive to Ngwe Saung beach at 12 noon and transfer to your hotel.Day 2 Ngwe Saung BeachLeisure at Ngwe Saung Beach.Day 3 Ngwe Saung Beach-YangonAfter having lunch, your driver will waiting you at your hotel and drive back to Yangon. On the way visi to umbrella making workshop in Pathein and continue to Yangon. Transfer to your lodging hotel in Yangon.
$68 Transfers & Ground Transport

3-Day Ngwe Saung Beach Tour from Yangon including Hotel or Airport Pickup

Day 1: YANGON - NGWE SAUNG BEACH Our driver will pick you up from your hotel or airport around 8am in Yangon city and enjoy a scenic drive of around 6 hours to Ngwe Saung Beach. On the way, we can stop at Naung Done Town for lunch with local traditional Burmese delicious foods. When we arrive at Ngwe Saung Beach, you will be transferred to your hotel to check in and then the rest of the day is at leisure to relax by the pool or the beach.Day 2: NGWE SAUNG BEACH At leisure by the beach: The beach stretches for several kilometres and Ngwe Saung village can be found towards the northern end; it has a host of places that serve a variety of fantastic seafood dishes, including crab, shrimp, lobster, and various types of fish, as well as shops selling locally-produced handicrafts. During the day you can walk to the the small island towards the southern end of Ngwe Saung beach, which is accessible by foot when the tide is out. It offers panoramic views of the beach and out to sea from its summit and snorkeling opportunities amongst the coral and brightly colored fish that can be found in the waters that surround it.  Optional: Enjoy snorkeling (With your own cost for snorkeling services) Day 3: NGWE SAUNG BEACH - YANGON After breakfast or lunch, on the way back to Yangon, we can visit Pathein which is Myanmar’s fifth largest city would probably come as a surprise to most visitors, because it has a quiet, small-town feel. Visit to umbrella making workshop in Pathein and continue to Yangon. Transfer to your hotel or airport in Yangon.
See More Activities