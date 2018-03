Welcome to Beira

Faded, withered and decidedly rough around the edges, Mozambique’s second-largest city seems like a place that’s been left behind. Navigating the entrails of its shadowy port area, one half expects a modern-day Fagin to jump out of a concealed doorway singing creepily about the need to pick pockets. Yet, even seedy Beira has its highlights. There’s Macuti Beach, an unkempt but broad swathe of sand commandeered by weekend footballers and haunted by shipwrecks, some glorious if grimy examples of colonial architecture and a few eating surprises if you know where to look.

