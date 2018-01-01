Welcome to Central Mozambique

Central Mozambique – Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambézia provinces – doesn’t draw the tourist crowds of the country's northern and southern regions and is often pushed off Mozambique's list of highlights as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it transport zone on the way to somewhere else. However, ignore it and you'll be missing out on some of the country's most intriguing secrets: Mozambique's most accessible national park (Gorongosa), its highest peak (Mt Binga), its finest hiking area (Gurúè), its most abundant birdlife (Caia and Marromeu), and its best fishing lake (Cahora Bassa). Sure, Tete can be terribly hot, Beira is often dingy and Quelimane might not set the world alight, but look beyond the superficial grittiness and you'll capture a part of the country that hasn't yet been trussed up for tourist-brochure photos. Come here to cast an eye over the real Mozambique, warts and all.