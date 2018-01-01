Welcome to Bar
Unlike the northern part of the coast, which remained largely under the rule of Venice and then Austria, the areas from Bar southwards spent 300 years under Turkish control. 'New' Bar itself – founded in 1908 – has a fairly modern feel to it, but once you start heading towards the Albanian border, you'll notice more mosques and Ottoman-esque buildings.
Top experiences in Bar
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bar activities
Private Transfer from Montenegro to Dubrovnik Airport
This is a private one-way transfer for 1 to 3 people to Dubrovnik Airport, Croatia, from Herceg-Novi, Perast, Kotor, Tivat, Budva, Rafailovici, St. Stefan, Petrovac, Bar, Ulcinj and other towns of Montenegro. Service is available 24 hours, 7 days a week. While making a booking, please provide us next flight details in the "Special Requirements" box: airline company, flight number, city of departure / city of arrival, arrival time, hotel name and address and your contact information. Your transfer will be confirmed within 48 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Please contact supplier directly 72 hours prior to your transfer (the contact information will be provided on your travel voucher) to reconfirm exact pick up times and place.
Bar Cycling Tour: The Ladder of Old Town of Bar
After your guide meets you at Marina in Port of Bar you will be transferred to the old road which once connected Old town of Ulcinj with Old town of Bar. After short instruction, paddle with your guide through Mediterranean villages towards Old town of Bar (Stari Bar). Before this was the only road that locals used when selling their local products such as olives, olive oil, citrus fruits, goat cheese on green market in Stari Bar. Beside local villages your view will be occupied with stunning panoramas at riviera from Utjeha to Bar. Stop at Stara maslina - one of the world’s oldest olive trees located near Stari Bar. It is said to be over 2,000 years old. When you finish a ride you will have time to visit remains of the old town of Stari Bar (‘Old Bar’). Over the centuries it was taken over by the Venetians, the Austro-Hungarians and the Ottoman Empire. The residential architecture of the town is characterized by Late Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque and oriental elements. In 1979 Old Bar was destroyed by earthquake and its reconstruction was not completed. After visiting Old town of Bar return transfer to Marina of Port of Bar. Itinerary: Transfer to starting point from Marina in Port of Bar: 30 min Cycling up to 1hour and 30 min *depending on pauses Visiting ruins of Old Bar and free time, 1 hour Return transfer to Marina in Port of Bar, 15 min *Note: Your guide is licensed cycling and mountainbiking guide and he doesn’t have license and expertise in old town’s guiding. You will be supplied with manual which helps you to better understand history and architecture of this archaeological site – Old town of Bar. *No ascend in your cycling route *No specific physical shape is necessary
White Water Rafting on River Tara from Budva or Becici and Petrovac and Bar
Departure from Budva and Becici is at 6:30 am (Petrovac 7am; Bar 7:25am). Your driver and tour guide will pick you up in front of your hotel and your excursion to River Tara can start. During your ride you will have opportunity to enjoy beautiful nature and high mountains of Montenegro while your tour guide will tell you more about river Tara and National Park Durmitor. As soon as you get to the rafting camp, breakfast will be served so you can gain some energy for 2-3 hours of rafting. After breakfast your skipper will give you all necessary equipment, teach you all about rafting technique and safety protocols and then you can start your rafting on white waters of river Tara. You will enjoy 23 river rapids, clean and fresh water and beautiful nature of National Park Durmitor. At the end of your rafting you will have lunch in camp restaurant and free time to rest or to taste homemade brandy. In the afternoon your driver will drive you back to your hotel.