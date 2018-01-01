Welcome to Zavkhan
Zavkhan (Завхан) aimag occupies a transitional zone between the well-watered Khangai mountain range of central Mongolia and the harsh Great Lakes Depression of the west. Straddling the two regions, Zavkhan has its own microclimates and a varied terrain that ranges from snowy peaks to steppes to lakes surrounded by sand dunes.
The aimag is in an awkward, tricky-to-reach location and very few travellers are likely to pass through much or any of Zavkhan. This is a pity because the scenery is some of the most dramatically varied in the country; one minute you are travelling verdant valleys and hills, the next you're in the midst of desert reminiscent of Lawrence of Arabia.