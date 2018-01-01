Uvs (Увс) aimag is a land of extremes, a little-visited region bordering Russia to the north where desert steppes and great lakes collide. Here you'll find some of the world's most northerly sand dunes, Mongolia's largest lake by area, the country's lowest winter temperatures and a whole lot of high desert.

The defining features of Uvs are its lakes, which come in all shapes, sizes and levels of salinity. The biggest, Uvs Nuur, is more like an inland sea, while spellbinding Üüreg Nuur might be the most gorgeous body of water in Mongolia. The lakes and the surrounding deserts make up the Ikh Nuuruudin Khotgor, the 39,000 sq km Great Lakes Depression that includes parts of neighbouring Khovd and Zavkhan aimags.

The twin peaks of Kharkhiraa Uul (4037m) and Türgen Uul (3965m) are also Uvs drawcards. From them spill permanent glaciers, fast-flowing rivers and verdant plateaus; the hiking opportunities are excellent.

