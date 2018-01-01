Welcome to Ölgii
The town is predominantly Kazakh, and you’ll soon start feeling it has more in common with Muslim–influenced Central Asia than Buddhist Mongolia: there are signs in Arabic and Kazakh Cyrillic, several mosques, and the market – called a 'bazaar' rather than the Mongolian zakh – is stocked with goods from Kazakhstan.
Top experiences in Ölgii
Ölgii activities
Altai mountain, Western Mongolian tours
Here is most suggested, all combined tour itinerary "Taste of Altai and Western Mongolia in 8 Days" Day 1: Arrive to Olgii, the administration center of Bayan-Olgii province. The majority of the population of the region are ethnic Kazakhs. At the airport you will welcomed by your local team, driver, guide and expedition cook. We will head to south entrance of Altai Tavan Bogd NP. Total drive 6 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 2: Today we will hike to base camp. All baggage will be transported by camels. This is one of the main highlight in Mongolia. Enjoy a panoramic view to Altai mountains and Potanin glacier. Total hike 5-6 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 3: Climb to Malchin peak, which located right on borderline between Mongolia and Russia. You have opportunity to enjoy breathtaking view to both country on top. Back to base camp. Total hike 6 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 4: Go back to entrance of NP, this time we will take a different trail along the White-river. The colorful dust from glacier makes water a milky white. After arrival if you prefer we offer you to hike another 2 hours to see a Green lake. Total hike 6 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 5: Today we will drive to lake side. On way we will stop for explore ancient cemeteries and Stone-man from Turk empire. Enjoy a wonderful wild nature of Khoton lake. Swimming and fishing day. Total drive 5 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 6: Hike to Biluu hill, enjoy a surrounded land. Explore Petroglyphs from Bronze age. Afternoon we will drive further about one hour and will hike up to Waterfall, which takes around 3 hours in total. Visit an nomadic eagle hunter. Explore the unique culture of hunting with special trained Golden Eagles, Enjoy hospitality of locals. Total hike 5 hours. Stay overnight at ger. B/L/D Day 7: Drive back to Olgii. Visit a local Bazaar and Museum. Farewell dinner at restaurant. Total drive 6 hours. Stay overnight at hotel. B/L/D Tour price included: -All accommodations (ger, tent, hotel) -All transportations -Local team: driver, guide and cook. -National park permit and fees -Camel support -Food and drinks (three time meal per day, snacks and water) -All camping and cooking equipment. Tour price excluded: -Domestic flight tickets -Alcohol drinks -Personal needs Notice: The best time to travel starts from July to September. This is a short itinerary and more activities included in. The tour itinerary is fixable and you always welcome to make change in Duration or Activities. B/L/D Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Discover Nomadic Eagle Hunter
" Discover Nomadic Eagle hunter in 6 days" Day 1: Arrive to Bayan-Olgii province. At the airport you will meet you tour guide and expedition cook. By flight it takes around 3 hours, and if you prefer by bus it takes around 40 hours. Afternoon we will head to Eagle Hunter's family. The local people are always warm welcome their quests. Meet our Eagle Hunter. Total drive 2-3 hours. Stay overnight with family. Day 2,3,4: Be a part of Eagle Hunting on horseback. Three days you will go for hunting and enjoy snow capped mountains. Learn about hunting strategies, and eagle training ways. Explore more about traditions of nomads.The nomads in this are moves 3-4 times a year. More than 90% of all territory are higher than 1600 meter. The stunning nature and only few nomads in whole area who taking care of their animals. Here you will be maximum close to nature. The unique experience guaranteed! Day 5: Drive back to Olgii. Today we will provide you a short city tour. Visit Bazaar and Traditional Kazakh museum. Dinner at restaurant. Stay overnight at hotel. Tour Price Included: - All accommodations -All transportations -Stay at Eagle hunter's family -Horseback (3 days) -Food and meal (three times a day, water) -Tour guide, driver and cook -Permit and fees Tour Price Excluded: -Domestic and International flight tickets -Alcohol drinks -Personal needs Notice: The eagle hunting tour season starts from September to end of the March. Also you can make your own tour itinerary. You always welcome to Photographing and Filming about nomadic eagle hunters. What to bring? The weather in this period is cold, so we suggest you to bring warm clothes.
Altai Tavan Bogd National Park in 6 days
Day 1: Arrive to Olgii, At the airport you will meet your tour guide, driver and cook. The all camping equipment are already packed and loaded to cars, we are ready head to Altai mountains! You always welcome to ask for stop and photographing the land. Today we will stay in White-river valley, this is camping side of NP and south entrance. Day 2: Base camp. Today we will head to base camp of Altai mountain. You have opportunity to go up by horseback or take a walk. All baggage will transported by camels. Enjoy breathtaking view to Altai mountains. Explore Potanin glacier which is one of the biggest in central Asia. Stay overnight at tent. Day 3: Today we will back to White river valley, and will take different trail than we came. The color of river is milky white and it is not drinkable. After arrival to camp side if you still have more energy, we suggest you take a another two hours walk to Green lake side. Day 4: Drive to Khoton lake. Explore ancient cemeteries and Stone-mans which belongs to Turk empire. The Koton lake is one of the most beautiful place western Mongolia. Day 5: After breakfast we will hiking surround and explore petroglyphs from Bronze Age. Also you can swim to lake. Afternoon we will visit an eagle hunter's family. Discover unique culture of eagle hunting. Drive back to Olgii. Farewell dinner at restaurant. Stay overnight at hotel. Day 6 Departure. Tour price included: -All transportation - All accommodation -Camels and horses -Expedition team: guide, cook and driver -Food and drinks -National park permit and fees Tour price excluded: -Flight tickets -Alcohol drinks -Personal needs What to bring? Waterproof clothes, hiking shoes, sun screen and cream from mosquito, head light. Notice: The tour itinerary is fixable and you can make change to duration or activities.
Altai trek, western Mongolia 10 days
Day 1. Arrive to Olgii, the land of Altai mountains and nomadic eagle hunters. Our team will welcome you from airport or bus station. Drive to Altai Tavan Bogd. White river valley- the south gate of National Park. Day 2. Base camp. Today we will head to base camp of Altai mountain. All baggage will be transported by camels. Enjoy breathtaking view of snow capped mountains. Day 3. Climb to Malchin peak which is famous with stunning view on top to Russian and Mongolian landscape. Back to camp side. Day 4. White river valley. The color of water is milky white and it is not drinkable. Day 5. Black valley. Belong to nomadic Tuvan ethnic people who are famous with their Shamanistic believe and throat sinning. Day 6. The Takhilt pass. One of the highest pass in our trip. The other side of valley start an untouched nature the Bear valley. Here you can see a wild animals. Day 7. Ah-Su region. Today camels will drop as to bridge and the vehicle will come over. Day 8. Khoton lake. Enjoy a stunning nature of pure water and gorgeous mountains. Today you have opportunity swim and fishing. Day 9. Visit an eagle hunter's family. Explore unique culture of hunting with special trained Golden Eagles. Waterfall hiking. Drive back to Olgii. Day 10. Departure. Tour price included: -all transportations -support team -all accomodations -national park permits and fees