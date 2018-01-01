Welcome to Khovd City
Khovd City (Ховд) is a pleasant, tree-lined place developed by the Manchus during their 200-year rule in Outer Mongolia. Though it’s a small town, Khovd has slightly more going on than other cities in western Mongolia, with an agricultural university and some food processing and textile manufacturing plants.
Khovd offers a few sights to keep you busy for a day, and there are some great camping spots on the edge of town. Shops here are well stocked, and there are 4WDs to hire, making this a reasonable place from which to launch a trip to the Altai Mountains or the Great Lakes regions in Khovd and Uvs (though note that the vast majority of the region's tour operators are based in Ölgii). It’s an eight- to ten-hour journey from Khovd to the border at Bulgan, from where you can cross into China (provided you already have your Chinese visa).
Top experiences in Khovd City
