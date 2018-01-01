Khar Us Nuur (Хар Ус Нуур; Dark Water Lake) is the second largest freshwater lake in Mongolia and the centrepiece of Khar Us Nuur National Park, an enormous area that also takes in smaller lakes, the twin peaks of Jargalant Khairkhan Uul (3796m) and Yargaitin Ekh Uul (3464m), and the Tsenkherlin Agui caves.

The Khovd Gol flows into Khar Us Nuur, creating a giant marsh delta, the perfect habitat for wild ducks, geese, wood grouse, partridges and seagulls, including rare relict gulls and herring gulls.

In 2004, 22 takhis (Mongolian wild horses also known as Przewalski’s horses) were introduced to the Khomyn Tal buffer zone, becoming the third herd of this critically endangered horse to be re-established in Mongolia.

A permit is technically required to visit the park, obtainable in Khovd City at the Khar Us Nuur National Park Office, but there's a slim to no chance of anyone checking.

