Welcome to Bayan-Ölgii

Travelling to Mongolia’s westernmost aimag gives one the distinct feeling of having reached the end of the road, if not the end of the earth. High, dry and wild, the isolated, oddly shaped Bayan-Ölgii (Баян-Өлгий) follows the arc of the Mongol Altai Nuruu as it rolls out of Central Asia towards the barren wastes of the Dzungarian Basin.

