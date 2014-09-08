Welcome to Bayan-Ölgii
Travelling to Mongolia’s westernmost aimag gives one the distinct feeling of having reached the end of the road, if not the end of the earth. High, dry and wild, the isolated, oddly shaped Bayan-Ölgii (Баян-Өлгий) follows the arc of the Mongol Altai Nuruu as it rolls out of Central Asia towards the barren wastes of the Dzungarian Basin.
Many peaks here are more than 4000m high and permanently covered with glaciers and snow. The valleys have some green pastures that support a few million head of livestock, with bears, foxes, wolves and ibex inhabiting the higher ground.
Unlike the rest of Mongolia, which is dominated by the Khalkh Mongols, about 90 per cent of Bayan-Ölgii’s population is Kazakh. Travelling Mongolians liken coming here to visiting another country. Others who call Bayan-Ölgii home include the Khalkh, Dörvöd, Uriankhai, Tuva and Khoshuud ethnic groups.