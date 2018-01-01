Welcome to Zamyn-Üüd

The Trans-Mongolian Railway line serves as the lone life-sustaining artery for the small and shrinking town of Zamyn-Üüd (Замын-Үүд) in the Gobi Desert. Be warned: this is hardly the multicultural Sino-Mongo mingling you may have hoped for, partly because this border is political and not cultural. The Chinese province of Inner Mongolia, on the other side of the line, is an extension of the Gobi and Mongolians consider its residents their brothers and sisters.

