Welcome to Dornogovi

Dornogovi (Дорноговь; eastern Gobi) unfurls like film through a viewfinder past the train window, where a seemingly infinite landscape of green and gold grasses rolls by. This steppe teems with camels and horses, goats and sheep, and sprouts with the occasional hard scrabble sum punctuated by decaying socialist relics. Through it all the bucking, rocking rhythm of the coach will lull you like a baby's carriage, until it all feels like a peaceful dream.

